EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 is one of our all-time favorite sunscreens, and today you can get it for 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $36. With spring just around the corner and warmer weather on the horizon, this Deal of the Day comes just in time for you to refresh your skin care routine (or stock up on a staple you love).

If you have sensitive skin, this is the sunscreen for you. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has always had sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, and says this is the only formula she uses that doesn’t cause irritation. It’s loved by Dermstore and Amazon shoppers too, scoring nearly 59,000 perfect ratings (yes, five-stars) across both retailers.

The formula is lightweight and oil-free, making it a great option for acne-prone and oily skin, too. It also includes lactic acid to help clear pores and keep the skin from looking shiny, along with sodium hyaluronate for added moisture, according to the brand.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s an NBC Select staff-favorite sunscreen.

It’s 20% off the original price.

The sunscreen has a high SPF (46).

The formula is great for sensitive skin and dry skin.

The invisible formula works on all skin tones.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found EltaMD’s Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen for 20 percent off at Dermstore.

