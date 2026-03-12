Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

You’ll always be able to find Giada De Laurentiis in the kitchen. It’s where her career started as a chef working in prestigious Los Angeles restaurants and running a catering company, took off while making her Emmy Award-winning Food Network shows and expanded with each bestselling cookbook she published.

But De Laurentiis isn’t just passionate about sharing recipes and teaching cooking do’s and don’ts. She also loves inviting people behind-the-scenes, which is the focus of her new YouTube series, Everyday Giada. It gives viewers a closer look at how she runs her multiple restaurants and company, Giadzy, and takes you with her as she travels, visits her favorite eateries and, of course, makes exquisite-looking meals.

I talked to De Laurentiis about her favorite things in and out of the kitchen, including the carry-on she swears by for quick trips and the snacks she always has on set. Keep reading to find out everything she shared with NBC Select.

“Osea’s body oil and scrub leave my skin feeling so soft, velvety and moisturized,” says De Laurentiis, who uses the two products almost every day. “The ingredients are organic, simple and straightforward, and the scents are not overpowering, making it perfect for anyone, but especially people with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s Malibu based — it’s always a win to support local businesses.”

The citrusy post-shower body oil hydrates and softens skin while improving firmness and elasticity, and the lavender in-shower body scrub gently exfoliates skin to make it look and feel smoother, according to the brand.

“I can’t imagine cooking at home without my anti-fatigue mat,” says De Laurentiis. “At first, I didn’t think a mat would make a huge difference, but I immediately noticed a difference in my body and how much longer I could work in the kitchen. Every few years I have to replace it because my dog, Enzo, a German Shepherd, loves to lay on it and he’s a big dog.” She’s currently using an anti-fatigue mat from WellnessMats, which sells options in various colors, sizes and patterns like granite, linen, floral and trellis.

This lipstick is one the products De Laurentiis most frequently re-buys. “I love their color selection and I keep a few around the house for quick application,” she says. It has a gel texture, so it slides across lips and blends easily, leaving behind a vibrant shade with a silky finish. Its formula is made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, making lips look plump, according to the brand.

One thing De Laurentiis makes sure to have with her at all times? “A piece of dark chocolate, just in case,” she says. “It’s a great pick-me-up, but it has to be at least 70 percent [cacao].” De Laurentiis rotates the exact chocolate bar she keeps on-hand, but her current favorite is Ritual Chocolate’s Fleur de Sal, which meets her 70 cacao rule and has fine French salt on top.

She’s also a fan of ring-shaped taralli crackers, a “classic Italian snack” made with flour, olive oil, white wine and salt. “It’s been many years of figuring out what not to eat when I am working, but these never fail me,” says De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis constantly travels for work and pleasure. For her trips, she often reaches for suitcases and bags from Maison de Sabré. “The quality is gorgeous and they have so many styles to choose from,” says De Laurentiis. “I use The Weekender for quick trips to visit my restaurants in Vegas, Scottsdale and the Chicago area.” The leather bag has two external and six internal storage compartments, as well as a convertible trolley sleeve, oversized carry handles and a long, adjustable handle.

“The Disquette Uggs are a favorite of mine right now — they’re comfy and stylish for all day wear at home and when I’m traveling,” says De Laurentiis. “I noticed that they’re very popular in Europe lately when I was there for the Winter Olympics, so they feel on-trend.” These suede slippers have a 1-inch platform sole, and their insole and lining are made from fluffy, soft sheepskin fur.

In addition to exquisite food, scenes from her travels and memorable moments with her daughter, De Laurentiis’ three dogs often make an appearance in her Instagram and TikTok posts because they’re such a big part of her life. And as you’d expect, they eat very well. “I recently added Zesty Paws salmon oil to my dogs’ dinner routine because it adds vitamins, helps reduce shedding and they all go crazy for the taste,” she says. “It was originally for Enzo, but Bruno and Ollie need to have it in their dinner now as well.”

The oil, which is also for cats, is easy to mix into kibble or wet dog food. Since it’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it nourishes pets’ skin, boosts their immune system and supports their joints and heart, according to the brand.

“Dr. Bronner’s is a must-have in the house because you can use it for anything,” says De Laurentiis. “Its ingredients are clean, and it’s unscented, so it’s great for sensitive skin.” The multi-purpose concentrate works for dishes, floors, countertops and laundry, and it’s compatible with hot and cold water.

In the 10 years since De Laurentiis founded Giadzy, which was originally a lifestyle blog, it has expanded into a marketplace of in-house pantry staples like canned tomatoes and sauces, olive oils and spices. But it all started with a line of organic pastas, which makes perfect sense for a chef whose career largely centers around Italian food, cooking and culture.

The spaghetti, bucatini, orecchiette, rigatoni and more are each made with two ingredients — flour and water — and there’s a recipe on Giadzy’s website that De Laurentiis wrote to complement each shape.

After launching the original line of pastas, De Laurentiis was inspired to add to it. “I have a couple gluten-free people in my life and I wanted to make something that was just as delicious as our regular pasta,” she says. “I think it worked, because they keep asking for more of it.”

Giadzy’s gluten-free pastas are made with corn and rice flour rather than wheat, and they’re produced in a gluten-free facility, so they’re safe for those with Celiac Disease, according to the brand.

