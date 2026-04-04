Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

Hannah Bronfman practically wrote the manual on how to be a content creator. She’s widely known as one of the very first, and as she’s built her personal brand over the past decade, she’s also grown her role as a businesswoman, investing in dozens of companies like Ceremonia, Our Place and Topicals. Now, she’s building her venture firm, Conteur Capital, and she’s taking you behind the scenes in the Prime Video docuseries, The CEO Club.

The show follows Bronfman and six other female executives (including Serena Williams and Winnie Harlow), highlighting the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, and how they rally together to support each other.

“There hasn’t been a reality show like this that centers around women in an empowering way,” says Bronfman. “It feels like we’re turning the page on what reality TV can look like for women. We’ve been really excited to have people follow along on that journey and be inspired by all of the incredibly hard-working, badass women featured on the show.”

I recently caught up with Bronfman about everything she’s working on (including lobbying for paid family and medical leave for all working people on Capitol Hill). She also shared some of her favorite fashion, skin care and makeup products, plus the toy that keeps her two young kids entertained for longer than five minutes.

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The lip balm she never leaves home without

“I always have a lip balm and lip liner combo in my bag,” says Bronfman. “Right now, I’m loving the lip gloss from Eadem. They have amazing shades — they’re all absolutely gorgeous — but the one I love most is called Guava Fresca. It actually smells like guava, and it’s just really wonderful all around.” Eadem’s Le Chouchou lip balm is an NBC Select editor favorite, too. It’s made with lactic acid (an exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid) and peptides to repair dull, flaky skin, according to the brand. It has a very glossy finish.

And the lip liner she pairs with it

Makeup Forever’s Artist Color Pencil is one of Bronfman’s go-to lip liners, and she specifically recommends the limitless brown and walnut shades. It has a creamy, blendable formula, and you can use it on your lips, eyes and face.

Her favorite face sunscreens that apply in seconds

Bronfman also carries face sunscreen with her at all times, but none of that thick, white, greasy stuff. “I like a spritz of SPF, or a fine mist,” she says. “There’s one I use from One/Size that’s great, and one from Vacation that’s a non-aeresol spray. I always have it with me for reapplication of sunscreen throughout the day.” Both of Bronfman’s favorite spray sunscreens come in mini and full sizes.

The coat she reaches for between seasons

“This spring, I’m on the hunt for another cropped trench,” says Bronfman. “We’ve been seeing a lot of them, and I have one from The Frankie Shop that I love in white, but I’m looking for one that’s a bit more neutral, like a black, tan or even navy. “ Coincidentally, Bronfman’s trench is no longer available in white, but it now comes in brown and grey.

“A cropped trench is a great look, or even a cropped blazer with a waist tie,” says Bronfman. “I also think boleros are going to be an easy statement piece as an outer layer this season. I have a chocolate leather one from Fidan Novruzova.” (Bronfman’s bolero is currently unavailable.)

Her kids’ favorite toy for engaging, imaginative play

“This is an AI sticker printer, and my kids have spent literally an hour just sitting at the table when they’re having breakfast and making all these different stickers,” says Bronfman, mom to Preston, 5, and Claude, 2.

“The kids press a button, say whatever they’re thinking and the Stickerbox creates a cartoon version of it. Then it prints out a sticker that you can also color in if you want. It’s amazing for their imagination. My daughter is really into ninjas right now, so every sticker she makes has a ninja. It’s really fun, and it’s been great for me to do it with them because sometimes as an adult it’s hard to be creative.”

A pair of “goes with everything” sneakers she’s lacing up this spring

Bronfman recently collaborated with Toms, a brand she says is “effortlessly classic and timeless,” for its 20th anniversary collection. The campaign was extra special because she got to shoot it with her husband, Brendan Fallis, and two kids.

“This campaign is the first time I got to work with my kids, and it was amazing to make such strong core memories together,” says Bronfman. “It’s one thing to shoot with your kids, but it’s another thing for your kids to actually see the campaign live now that it’s out. In the car the other day, we were stopped at a light, and we looked to the left, and there I was. My son was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

The collection includes shoes the brand is reintroducing in prints and styles from its archives, but with updated features. Bronfman’s top pick is the Valencia Lace-Up Platform Espadrille. “It’s just such a nice reinvention of the espadrille, which I think is going to have a great moment this spring,” she says.

She also has two other Toms shoes on her wishlist that aren’t part of the anniversary collection: “The Kameron Lace-Up Sneaker will go well with so many of my regular outfits, and since it’s leather, it feels a little bit elevated,” she says. “The Sol Slide Sandal is also so chic. I’m going to be wearing it with slip dresses and shorts and oversized shirts.”

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Paris Hilton, Maureen Kelly, Hannah Berner and Chase Crawford. To write this article, I interviewed Hannah Bronfman about her favorite products, her new Amazon Prime reality show The CEO Club and her partnership with Toms.

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