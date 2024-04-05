Among all the cleaning gadgets out there, none work in quite the same way — or with the same thoroughness — as a steam cleaner. When searching for the best cleaning appliances, you’ll likely encounter at least a few different types of steam cleaners, including steam mops and handheld versions that are perfect for sanitizing surfaces like carpets, sealed wood and tile flooring. There are a lot of steam cleaners to choose from, though they don’t all perform at the same level and they aren’t nessarily best for each and every surface. With that in mind, we spoke with two experts, including cleaning company owners and professional home cleaners to find the best steam cleaners to buy.

We also included some steam cleaners that have at least a 4.5-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

What is a steam cleaner?

A steam cleaner is an appliance that uses hot vaporized water (steam) to clean, lift, remove, sanitize and disinfect areas around the home. This is different from a clothes steamer, which is mainly meant for getting wrinkles out of fabric. You can use steam cleaners on many surfaces, but some of the most popular include hardwood floors, tile floors, laminate, sealed marble and stone, as well as upholstered surfaces like carpets, couches and curtains. Steam cleaners come in various forms including a steam mop, handheld steam cleaner, a steam cleaner with a water tank, or some combination of all these.

How we picked the best steam cleaners

You can use steam cleaners to tackle different types of messess, especially when you use one with multiple functions, attachments and heat settings. To find the best steam cleaner for you, experts recommend keeping the following aspects in mind:

Type: When you search for steam cleaners online, you’ll see that there are at least three common types: handheld, cylinder (aka canister) and steam mops. A handheld steam cleaner, as the name implies, is meant to be held with one hand, and comes with a thin nozzle attachment, which you can clean small crevices and spaces with, such as grout. A cylinder steam cleaner has a handheld attachment connected to a water tank that holds and heats the water that’s then turned into steam. A steam mop uses hot water to lift and remove dirt and grime from surfaces like tile, hardwood and laminate floors.

All steam cleaners come with some sort of boiler or heat regulating mechanism, according to Reuven Noyman, the owner of steaming cleaning company, NYC Steam Cleaning. This is essential for keeping water hot for as long as possible to ensure that you get continuous steam, which ultimately makes for a more deep clean. The best steam cleaners on the market can reach at least 200 degrees Fahrenheit and go up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Some industrial steam cleaners reach temperatures above 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Attachments: Steam cleaners often come with attachments such as squeegees, cloths, cleaning pads, scrub brushes of varying sizes, a hose and a nozzle. Some come with all of these and others only come with select attachments. That said, many steam cleaners are designed to tackle particular types of stains or areas. If you only want a steam cleaner to clean grout, then you can buy a handheld steamer with a nozzle. If your main goal is to keep your laminate or hardwood floors clean, you do not need a steam mop with various attachments.

The best steam cleaners to shop in 2024

The Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner comes highly recommended by Noyman as an all-in-one steam cleaner, since it has capabilities of the main three types of steam cleaners. The canister model has a double-boiler system which “gives you steady heat at all time, plus the bar pressure or PSI (pounds per square inch) is powerful enough to remove debris,” according to Noyman. The device has a relatively simple and straightforward design; its water tank has a hose attached to the front, the end of which works with 17 attachments, including an extender so you don’t have to crouch down while you clean. This is a good option for someone who wants a steam cleaner that does a little bit of everything, including mopping, grout cleaning, window cleaning and more.

Type: Canister | Attachments: Detail brushes, nozzle, cleaning pads, squeegee, upholstery tool and extender | Weight: 9 lbs. | Tank capacity: 50 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 16 ft.

Bissell’s handheld SteamShot cleaner comes recommended by Will Cotter, the founder and COO of cleaning companies FreshSpace Cleaning, DeluxeMaid and Happy Cleans. “The long cord really helps and it’s so small and lightweight,” he says. It’s safe to use on windows, tiles, and fabric, as well as appliances like ovens and microwaves, according to the brand. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin has the SteamShot and uses it to clean grime from nooks and crannies in her bathroom and to sanitize her kitty litter box. “The steam is really powerful and broke up and washed away dirt almost instantly,” she says. “I use it on my tile grout, in my shower and around the toilet.”

Type: Handheld | Attachments: Detail brushes, nozzle, scraper and grout tool | Weight: 3.8 lbs. | Tank capacity: 6.6 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 20 ft.

Cotter also recommends this option from Bissell for cleaning up after pets, which he uses at least two times a week. “It really does the job, [and it’s] easy to clean and remove the dirty water container,” he says. This model uses both water and heat to lift the dirt from carpet and upholstery surfaces, according to the brand. It’s safe to use on hardwood floors, but it’s especially effective on carpet and other areas that hold on to pet-related messes and debris, such as pet hair, according to the brand. It has 12 rows of brushes at the base that lift and remove dirt and has three modes of cleaning: steam pretreat, steam wash and quick-dry. The pretreat mode is best for stuck-on messes, while the quick-dry mode cleans and lets the carpet dry within about 30 minutes, according to the brand. Plus, you’ll get two bottles of cleaning solution: a urine eliminator and a basic cleaning wash.

Type: Upright steam cleaner | Attachments: Upholstery tool, stain tool, scrub brushes, hose | Weight: 31 lbs. | Tank capacity: 1 gal, | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 25 ft.

Black & Decker’s multipurpose 7-in-1 steam mop also comes recommended by Cotter, who says it’s good for cleaning just about anything. A steam mop works similarly to a traditional mop, except it uses heat and steam to clean, sanitize and disinfect hard surfaces. Depending on how stuck-on dirt and grime is, the heat and pressure from a steam mop helps to remove them with less effort, according to Noyman. You can use this to clean various surfaces such as tile, hardwood floors, sealed wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, showers and more, according to the brand. It functions as both an upright steam mop and a detachable handheld steam cleaner that’s compatible with different attachments.

Type: Steam mop with detachable tank | Attachments: Detail brushes, cleaning pads, handheld cleaning pad, nozzle, grout brush, hose | Weight: 6 lbs. | Tank capacity: 17 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 20 ft.

The Vapamore brand comes recommended by Noyman, who says that it is a favorite among his company. This MR-75 Amico Handheld Steam Cleaner from Italian brand Vapamore is more affordable than the brand’s expensive industrial products and it’s a great size for someone who doesn’t have a lot of storage space. (“Amico” means “little friend” in Italian, according to the brand). The machine is safe to use on hard surfaces such as hardwood floors, laminate and tile as well upholstery, according to the brand. Plus, Noyman also says it would be great for cleaning baseboards, which often have small crevices with debris trapped around them.

Type: Handheld | Attachments: Detail brushes, scraper, squeegee, nozzle, cleaning pads, hose | Weight: 3.5 lbs. | Tank capacity: 6.7 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 10 ft.

While Hoover is well-known for its vacuums, it also makes a versatile steam mop that has a 4-star average rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon. The 10-in-1 cleaning device is effective for carpet cleaning and for use on tiles and hardwood floors, according to the brand. The mop head is triangle shaped, which helps with cleaning corners. The mop head attaches to a cleaning pad used for lifting up messes, while its base sprays hot steam directly onto dirt, grime and debris.

Type: Steam mop with detachable tank | Attachments: Detail brushes, scraper, squeegee, nozzle, upholstery tool, carpet glider, cleaning pads, hose | Weight: 11 lbs. | Tank capacity: 12.8 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 26 ft.

The Pursteam 10-in-1 steam mop has a 4.2-star average rating from almost 50,000 reviews on Amazon. You can use this on hardwood floors, carpet, tile and laminate, and it heats water in as fast as 30 seconds, according to the brand. The middle component of the mop detaches and acts as a handheld steam cleaner, which is great for cleaning cracks and crevices, such as grout on tile backsplashes in the shower or kitchen. It also has a glide on the end of the mop that allows it to swivel easily on carpet.

Type: Steam mop with detachable tank | Attachments: Detail brushes, scraper, carpet glider, squeegee, nozzle, cleaning pads, steamer jet, hose | Weight: 4.4 lbs. | Tank capacity: 12.8 fl. oz. | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: N/A

This steam mop for appliance brand Shark has a 4.5-star average rating from over 6,000 reviews on Amazon. The base of this mop is different from most of the steam cleaners on this list: it has two round cleaning pads (rather than rectangle or triangle) that sanitize and spin 150 times per minute as they clean to make lifting up dirt and grime easier, according to the brand. The model is fine to use on sealed surfaces such as hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, marble and stone, according to the brand. The handle sprays hot steam when you need to get a thorough clean.

Type: Steam mop | Attachments: Steam blast, cleaning pads | Weight: 7.94 lbs. | Tank capacity: N/A | Cord type: Corded | Cord length: 20 ft.

How to shop for steam cleaners

Deciding which steam cleaner to buy depends on what you plan on using it for and what type of device is best for you. Consider which areas around the house you clean most and then decide which type of steam cleaner is best.

Type of steam cleaners

The process, shape and size of a steam cleaner vary, but the three most popular types are mops, handheld devices and steam cleaners with a water tank. You may also find models that are a combination of all three. Before purchasing, think about how often you’ll use the steam cleaner and what areas around the house you’ll use them on frequently to help decide which device is best.

Olivia Ott / NBC News

Steam mop

A steam mop has a cleaning pad that attaches to the bottom of the mop. When the water in the device heats up, the steam filters through the cleaning pad and onto whatever surface you’re cleaning. If you have hardwood floors, tile floors or laminate floors that often get soiled, then a mop is a good solution.

Handheld steam cleaner

Handheld steam cleaners are great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas and crevices around the house, such as grout and baseboards. Many steam mops have detachable components that turn into handheld steam cleaners.

Canister steam cleaner (cylinder)

A canister steam cleaner is a device that has a large water tank that boils the water. The tank attaches to a hose, which then attaches to either a nozzle, scrub brush or steam cleaning pad. These are similar to steam mops, but they hold more water.

Frequently asked questions Are steam cleaners necessary? While it depends on your living situation, our experts say having a steam cleaner can upgrade your typical cleaning routine. “What’s great about steam cleaning is that it’s a cleaning method that doesn’t use any chemicals,” says Noyman. “We always like using a lot of steam mops for people that have allergies, people that are pregnant and people that have babies.” A steam cleaner may also be a good choice if you have surfaces like hardwood, granite, tile, grout and marble in your home and tend to only use lukewarm water and a mop to clean them. The heat from steam and the pressure that steam cleaners use can remove stains and grime much more thoroughly than solely a mop, according to Noyman. If you want to do a more thorough clean on spaces that are hard-to-reach, a steam cleaner may be a great option, according to Cotter. Is steam cleaning better than mopping? Steam cleaning is a much more thorough form of cleaning. That’s because steam cleaners use water vapor at a very high temperature to not only remove dirt and grime, but also to disinfect and sanitize. That said, depending on the situation, you can always do a combination of both steam cleaning and mopping. Are steam cleaners safe? While steam cleaners do an excellent job of removing dirt, grime and debris, the hot steam they emit can cause damage to certain surfaces and even injury to skin, according to Cotter. “Take it easy with heat. Not only can it damage your stuff, but it can also cause some serious burns or scalds on your skin,” he says. “If you’re not in a hurry to finish cleaning, pause to rest the machine so it won’t overheat.” Can you use a steam cleaner on couches? It depends; some appliances are safe for upholstered fabrics, while others are not. Check your manufacturer’s manual before doing so. You should avoid steam cleaning couches with a leather covering, however, which can warp or melt, according to Cotter. The same goes for thin plastics, electronics, paper and cardboard.

