We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

The drain in your bathtub is probably one of the areas in your bathroom that you clean the least. That could be because it’s more susceptible to unpleasant things such as stray hair strands, sweat and soap scum, which leads to a tub that takes too long to drain. This makes learning how to snake the drain that much more important. And you can’t just pour anything down the drain to clean it, says Chris Petri, operations manager at Petri Plumbing. “Any chemical that has a corrosive element in it is very bad for your plumbing. It will eat away at a clog but also eat away at your pipes,” he says. “This will cause them to become brittle and lead to breaks and leaks.”

I spoke with Petri and cleaning experts to find the best products and methods to unclog a drain and the best practices to follow to keep it that way.

SKIP AHEAD Best products for snaking a drain | How to use a drain snake | How to unclog a drain without a snake | Meet our experts | Why trust NBC Select?

Best products for snaking a bathtub drain

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts, products from brands we’ve covered before or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

FlexiSnake Drain Weasel $19.99 at Amazon What we like Easy to use

Safe for pipes Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Flexisnake Drain Weasel comes recommended by Ryan Knoll, a cleaning expert at Tidy Casa, a home cleaning services company and Kadi Dulude, owner of cleaning company Wizard of Homes. It’s a simple but effective device, according to Knoll. “It’s got a funny name, but this thing is awesome and it has an affordable price,” he says. “It takes about 2 minutes to clean a drain fully and does an amazing job grabbing all the hair and gunk that clogs up drains.” To use it, insert the 18-inch wand into the drain and spin it around using the handle — it picks up hair strands and other particles which you can easily pull upward to clear up the drain. It comes with multiple disposable wands and works on sinks in addition to tub drains.

TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher $12.95 $13.99 at Amazon What we like Easy to install

Safe for pipes Something to note Best for people with long hair

While a drain snake is incredibly helpful in clearing up your sink or bathtub drain, it’s important to prevent hair and other particles from building up in the first place. The Tubshroom is great at preventing hair strands from getting stuck in your drain. The NBC Select staff, including editors Mili Godio, Lindsay Schneider, Rosalie Sparaco and Caitlin Cusack, all swear by the Tubshroom because it’s so effective. “It’s one of my best purchases ever. I have long, curly hair and I’m constantly shedding,” says Schneider. “This catches hairs I didn’t even know I was losing and wraps them around its base so it doesn’t block my drain. It works pretty instantly and I was shocked at how much it collects.”

You have to be careful when using a liquid drain cleaner to unclog the drain in your bathtub or sink because some chemicals are extremely corrosive and can damage pipes and lead to leaks, according to Petri. But you can still try using a safe plant-based option, such as this enzyme drain maintainer from Mighty Mint, which comes recommended by Knoll. “Once the big gunk is out of the drain, I’d start a regular habit of using an enzyme-based drain cleaner monthly to keep the clogs from coming back,” he says. “Enzymes eat up skin, hair, and any bio mess that gets stuck.” You can run warm water into the drain for a minute and then pour about a cup of the solution to clean and deodorize it. Since it’s enzyme-based, it’s safe on pipes, according to the brand.

Zaa Bathtub Drain Hair Catcher $7.95 $9.95 at Amazon What we like Easy to install

Safe for pipes Something to note Best for people with long hair

This silicone bathtub drain hair catcher comes recommended by NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who loves how well it works. “This top hat-shaped catcher is magic. It collects all my long hair, and after I shower, I take the hair off and throw it in the trash,” she says. “Before I bought this, my drain was clogged monthly, but now, it literally never happens.” Similar to the Tubshroom, it’s easy to use, since all you have to do is place it over the drain. It’s ideal, especially for those with long hair that sheds a lot, but it’s also useful if you have a dog and bathe them in the tub, too. The best part is that it catches hair, but still allows water to flow through, so your tub won’t fill up with water as you shower.

How to properly use a drain snake

Start by reading the manufacturer’s instructions carefully. A drain snake is effective at cleaning out a bathtub drain, but they could potentially damage pipes if used improperly. If you’re unsure, ask a professional plumber first before trying it yourself. Use the Flexisnake Drain Weasel by carefully inserting the 18-inch wand into the drain. The top of the snake has an offset handle, which helps prevent the entire device from falling or getting stuck in the drain. Use one hand to steady the handle and the other to spin the snake while it’s in the drain. Be careful not to spin the handle too quickly to avoid damaging the pipe. Slowly, pull the snake upward to remove hair and other debris from the drain. Repeat if the drain isn’t working properly. Dispose of the snake when finished and replace it with one of the spare wands.

Can a drain snake damage pipes?

A drain snake can potentially damage pipes if they’re used improperly. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions carefully before using and/or talk to a plumbing expert if you’re unsure. That said, drain snakes are much safer to use on pipes than any harsh or corrosive chemicals, which can deteriorate the pipes and lead to leaks, according to Petri. Instead, use an enzyme-based liquid cleaner if you prefer that over a drain snake.

How do you unclog a drain without a snake?

If you have to unclog your bathtub drain but don’t have a drain snake, you can try using an enzyme-based cleaner, such as the Mighty Mint Drain Maintainer with Enzymes, to clear out the pipes. If you want a more basic cleaning solution, try using baking soda and distilled white vinegar to unclog it. I’ve tried this combination before in my own tub and almost immediately noticed the tub started to drain faster after showers.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Chris Petri, operations manager of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning.

Ryan Knoll is the founder of home cleaning services company Tidy Casa.

Kadi Dulude is the founder of the home cleaning services company Wizard of Homes, which has over 100 trained cleaning professionals.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I lead all of the home cleaning content. I’ve written about a variety of cleaning topics, such as how to clean grout, how to get rid of mold, the best way to clean hardwood floors and the best dishwasher detergent pods. I spoke with home cleaning and plumbing experts for their guidance and product recommendations for this story.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.