January was a busy month at NBC Select: Our coverage shifted from holiday gift guides to New Year’s resolutions, including workout shoes and treadmills for those looking to revamp their fitness routines, meal delivery kits for aspiring at-home chefs and non-alcoholic spirits for those taking part in “Dry January,” a pledge to not consume alcohol for the month. We also launched our first-ever Dry (Skin) January, a week-long series where we covered our favorite dry skin products like cleansers, hand creams and more. (Our favorite winter skin care products were also featured on the TODAY show.)

To give you an idea of what our readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of bestselling products we covered in January.

4.6-star average rating from 951 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 662 reviews at Sephora

4.5-star rating from 9,489 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 9,180 reviews on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from 3,235 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 20,807 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from 59,443 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from 28,492 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 38,492 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 15,178 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 208,866 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 12,424 reviews on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from 12,236 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 30,473 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 11,777 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 31,419 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 1,423 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 38,669 reviews on Amazon

5-star average rating from 313 reviews on MediHeal

4-star average rating from 20 reviews on Amazon

