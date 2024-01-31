IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

January bestsellers: Readers’ favorite body lotions, face masks and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered in January, including moisturizers, eye creams and lip balm.
Here’s what readers bought this month.
Here’s what readers bought this month. Amazon
By Hannah Fuechtman

January was a busy month at NBC Select: Our coverage shifted from holiday gift guides to New Year’s resolutions, including workout shoes and treadmills for those looking to revamp their fitness routines, meal delivery kits for aspiring at-home chefs and non-alcoholic spirits for those taking part in “Dry January,” a pledge to not consume alcohol for the month. We also launched our first-ever Dry (Skin) January, a week-long series where we covered our favorite dry skin products like cleansers, hand creams and more. (Our favorite winter skin care products were also featured on the TODAY show.) 

To give you an idea of what our readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of bestselling products we covered in January. 

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

3M Aura N95 Respirator

CeraVe SA Lotion For Rough & Bumpy Skin

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream with Oatmeal

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Face Serum

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

Royal Canin Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Gaiam Pilates Ring

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

MediHeal The N.M.F. Ampoule Mask

Blistex Repair and Protect 

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to  date.

Hannah Fuechtman

Hannah Fuechtman is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.