January was a busy month at NBC Select: Our coverage shifted from holiday gift guides to New Year’s resolutions, including workout shoes and treadmills for those looking to revamp their fitness routines, meal delivery kits for aspiring at-home chefs and non-alcoholic spirits for those taking part in “Dry January,” a pledge to not consume alcohol for the month. We also launched our first-ever Dry (Skin) January, a week-long series where we covered our favorite dry skin products like cleansers, hand creams and more. (Our favorite winter skin care products were also featured on the TODAY show.)
To give you an idea of what our readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of bestselling products we covered in January.
Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
- 4.6-star average rating from 951 reviews on Amazon
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm
- 4.5-star average rating from 662 reviews at Sephora
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask
- 4.5-star rating from 9,489 reviews on Amazon
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
- 4.7-star average rating from 9,180 reviews on Amazon
3M Aura N95 Respirator
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,235 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe SA Lotion For Rough & Bumpy Skin
- 4.6-star average rating from 20,807 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 59,443 reviews on Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 28,492 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
- 4.5-star average rating from 38,492 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash
- 4.5-star average rating from 15,178 reviews on Amazon
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test
- 4.5-star average rating from 208,866 reviews on Amazon
Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream with Oatmeal
- 4.7-star average rating from 12,424 reviews on Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Face Serum
- 4.4-star average rating from 12,236 reviews on Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
- 4.6-star average rating from 30,473 reviews on Amazon
Royal Canin Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food
- 4.7-star average rating from 11,777 reviews on Amazon
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
- 4.8-star average rating from 31,419 reviews on Amazon
Gaiam Pilates Ring
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,423 reviews on Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- 4.7-star average rating from 38,669 reviews on Amazon
MediHeal The N.M.F. Ampoule Mask
- 5-star average rating from 313 reviews on MediHeal
Blistex Repair and Protect
- 4-star average rating from 20 reviews on Amazon
