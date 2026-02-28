If you’re anything like me, then you probably spend the first few months of the year mapping out your travel plans for the months ahead. If you’re in the market for a carry-on or checked suitcase, packing cubes, vanity case or work tote, then you should definitely make your way to July’s Warehouse Sale, happening now and ending on March 1. The travel accessory brand has an impressive lineup of durable suitcases and everything else you’d want for a vacation this year. Below, I found the best deals from the sale, with some as little as around $50 and everything under $350.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best deals from July’s Warehouse Sale

4.9-star average rating from 2,870 reviews at July

The Carry-On Essential has a durable polycarbonate shell, an adjustable handle, a built-in, TSA-approved lock and wheels that don’t make a lot of noise, according to the brand. It has an interior laundry bag and the lining is made of water-resistant nylon. The main compartment of the suitcase also has a Y-shaped strap that helps secure all of your clothing.

4.9-star average rating from 881 reviews at July

This set comes with four packing cubes made from mesh and polyester that pair perfectly with the brand’s checked or carry-on suitcases. The cubes are also machine washable and stain proof, according to the brand. The set includes small, medium and large cubes.

This cosmetic case is made from water-resistant nylon and has plenty of room for all of your toiletries and personal items, including a clear case under the lid so it’s easy to identify everything. It has an internal divide that’s also a pouch. The inside also has straps on the sides to hold makeup and skin care bottles to prevent them from spilling while traveling.

More deals from July’s Warehouse Sale

Below are more deals on July’s suitcases and travel accessories, starting at 30% off.

Why this sale is worth it

July’s products, like most luxury suitcase and travel accessory brands, are generally quite pricey, with even the smallest carry-ons being over $300. With this sale, you can get some carry-ons on sale for less than $200. The sale also includes other suitcase options and accessories, many of which have a lifetime warranty. Plus, as we get closer to spring, prices for travel accessories are likely to go up, making now the best time to shop.

Carry-ons for under $200

Everything is under $350

Lifetime warranty

Everything on sale is at least 30% off

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve covered sales at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Samsonite, Amazon and more for over two years. To make this list, I researched July’s site ahead of the sale to find the best deals worth shopping.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.