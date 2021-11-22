Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

And we’re off! Kohl's ushered in its 2021 Black Friday sales event both online (at 1 a.m. EDT) and in stores (at 9 a.m. EDT) on Nov. 21.

Kohl’s is amping up its Black Friday sales in several categories with an additional 15 percent off many products sitewide, as well as a Kohl’s Cash rebate: For every $50 you spend at Kohl’s from now to Nov. 26, you get $15 back in the form of a coupon that you can use from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. (Kohl’s Cash doesn’t apply to all sales, either, so look to see if the rebate has been factored in when you check out — Sephora products, for example, are excluded.) And, in case you were wondering if the words “Black Friday” meant anything anymore, Kohl’s will augment its weeklong sales with what it’s calling “Super Deals” online on Thanksgiving Day (when its brick-and-mortar locations will be closed) and both in stores and online on the true Black Friday.

They didn’t start the holiday sales early just to rile up calendar purists: Global supply chains have been all in knots this year. Partly in response to that, retailers have launched their Black Friday and Cyber Monday events earlier than ever, meaning it’s been possible to get holiday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more as early as October.

We’ve gone through the deals, discounts and sales at Kohl’s going on now to come up with recommended purchases for this holiday shopping season based on Select reader interest, previous coverage and high ratings. We checked that savings are worth your time on price trackers like Honey.

Kohl’s Black Friday 2021: Best Black Friday sales

We’ve perused our previous coverage of wellness goods and other products Select readers have shown interest in and compiled this list of sales we think will help you shop for the holidays. Note that sales include multiple deals, and that not every deal will necessarily be the best around.

Up to 70 percent off select kitchen and dining products

select kitchen and dining products Up to 85 percent off select clothing

select clothing Up to 70 percent off select shoes

select shoes Up to 80 percent off select activewear

select activewear Up to 60 percent off select toys

select toys 30 percent off select LEGO sets

select LEGO sets Up to 30 percent off KitchenAid accessories

KitchenAid accessories Up to 50 percent off outerwear

outerwear Up to 60 percent off select luggage

Kohl’s Black Friday 2021: Best Black Friday deals

We've put together the best deals at Kohl’s on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We've also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like Honey.

At its lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 300 review on Kohl’s

This SodaStream can make up to 60 liters of sparkling water or soda per cylinder, the brand says, and is compatible with SodaStream’s 1-liter and 0.5-liter dishwasher-safe bottles, according to the brand. No batteries are required.

At its lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 250 reviews on Kohl’s

Designed specifically for kids, the Fire 7 includes 16GB of RAM and a 7-inch display. It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which has over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. It has built-in parental controls and blocks.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 300 reviews on Kohl’s

This 6-quart oven air fries, roasts, toasts, bakes and more, according to the brand, and comes with a drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks, rotisserie basket and rotisserie fetch tool, according to the brand. It is eligible for Kohl’s Cash.

At its lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-average rating from over 150 reviews on Kohl’s

This 386-piece LEGO playset includes a zombie, pirate, dolphin and a turtle with 2 eggs, shootable cannons and a special zombie-burning fire effect. It’s eligible for Kohl’s Cash earnings.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Kohl’s

Includes a removable, 8-inch blending arm with a four-point stainless steel blade, variable-speed trigger, removable pan guard and 3-cup blending jar.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 300 reviews on Kohl’s

This hard-shell suitcase features a cushioned pull, TSA-safe locks and a USB port in its carry-on versions. It’s made from a durable polycarbonate and has dual spinner wheels, according to the manufacturer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Kohl’s website

Offering more versatility than other pod-based coffee makers (it can also use ground coffee), the K-Duo brews up anywhere from a single 6-ounce cup to 12 cups of coffee, according to the brand. It also comes with a Strong Brew button that lets you intensify your cuppa.

Lowest price since before July, according to Honey

4.2 average rating from over 250 reviews on Kohl’s

The Fitbit Sense, which made our list of fitness trackers of 2021, can track your stress levels, sleep and other biometrics, and equips GPS and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, according to Fitbit. It is eligible for the Kohl’s Cash rebate.

Lowest price since before July, according to Honey

4.1 average star rating from over 100 reviews on Kohl’s

Reinforced with titanium, these ceramic, nonstick pots and pans include 1.5-quart and 3-quart saucepans and covers, a 3.5-quart saute pan and cover, 6-quart stockpot and cover, 8- and 10-inch skillets, a steamer insert and a 13.5-inch splatter guard. It’s eligible for the Kohl’s Cash rebate.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.