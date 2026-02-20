A few years ago, my pajama drawer was filled with ratty tees from college and cheap pajama pants (many of which had holes in them or fraying hems). I figured, why bother spending money on pajamas if you’re not leaving the house in them? Then, my mom gave me a pair of fancy jammies. They were buttery soft, breathable and fit like a dream. One night wearing them and I was a convert who now knows that quality sleepwear can actually enhance your rest.

So naturally, I’m excited about Lake Pajamas’ Annual Sale. It runs through February 23 and, along with their pajamas and robes, loungewear is also up to 50% off. It’s also a favorite of NBC Select staff, who have tested and fallen in love with multiple pieces. It’s also the only sale Lake Pajamas is having this season, so now is the time to add to cart. Find some of our favorite deals below.

The best deals to shop during Lake’s Annual Sale

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio recently tested a version of these pajamas in a different print and was impressed. “I’m a huge fan of Lake, and this shorts set is one of my favorites in my entire collection,” she says. “I’m a very hot sleeper, so I need a set that doesn’t feel constricting. This one is perfectly loose and breezy, but it still looks flattering.” The set is made from Pima cotton, which feels cool and crisp on the skin. The top has a ruffle detail and the shorts hit high on the thigh.

If you prioritize softness and breathability in your sleepwear, consider anything that comes in the brand’s DreamModal fabric — like this robe. “As a hot sleeper, I’m very picky about my pajamas, and anything made from Lake Pajamas’ DreamModal Fabric is guaranteed to keep me cool,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who has tested a pair of pajamas in the fabric. “It’s super soft, buttery and stretchy, and while it’s not thick or heavy by any means, it has a little weight to it, which lets it drape across my body really nicely and makes me extra cozy.” NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown agrees. “The fabric feels like butter and remains soft after multiple washes,” she says. This robe, which is made in the fabric, hits just above the knee and has a sewn in belt, so you don’t have to worry about losing it in the wash.

Wear this set together or separately. It comes with a long sleeve top and shorts that have a comfortable elastic waistband. They are made from Pima cotton, which is cooling and soft, according to the brand. Also nice: You could easily pair the top with jeans and wear it for a casual outing. This pajama set is airy and luxurious, and the closest thing to wearing nothing at all. It didn’t just keep me from getting hot, it actually made me feel cool throughout the night. The cut is very flattering and I could wear these all day.

Wear this set to lounge around the house, run errands or to bed. The joggers have a relaxed fit with a wide cuff at the ankle and the slightly cropped top hits right at the waist and has a crew neck. They are made from 95 percent modal and five percent cotton, making them soft and slightly stretchy. Currently, only the conifer color (a dark green) is on sale.

Prefer a nightgown? This long sleeve style has a scoop neck and slight slits at the hem to give you an airy, moveable feel. It is designed to hit at the knee and there is coordinating piping trim that matches the stripes.

Why this sale is worth it

Lake is a brand that makes a variety of comfortable clothing for men, women and children — though their pajamas tend to be some of their most popular styles. The brand started with pajamas and then extended to other casual clothing. The brand is offering up to 50% off, mostly on their pajamas, for the next several days. Here’s why you might want to consider adding to cart:

Styles are up to 50% off

Lots of different styles to meet all sleep preferences and needs

Inclusive sizing

Sale ends February 23

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade. I am also a big believer in splurging on nice pajamas and fully believe they can lead to better sleep.

