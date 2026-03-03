If you’re looking to stock up on K-beauty favorites, now’s your chance: Laneige’s Friends and Family sale is offering up to 25 percent off the brand’s bestselling skin care, including its popular lip masks, moisturizers and serums (many of which you won’t see on sale often). If you prefer two-day shipping, you can also find several Laneige products on sale on Amazon.

Below, I rounded up all the best deals worth stocking up on while they’re still discounted. But don’t wait to shop — the sale ends soon.

The best deals from Laneige’s Friends and Family Sale

This lip mask is perhaps the brand’s most popular product, and for good reason: It leaves lips glossy and hydrated without feeling sticky or heavy. It’s one of my favorite products in my nighttime routine, especially during the winter months when my lips feel dry and cracked. It comes in multiple delicious scents and includes a tiny applicator, so you don’t have to worry about transferring germs from your hands to your lips when you apply it.

This creamy moisturizer is a must-have during the colder months, especially if you struggle with very dry skin and a compromised skin barrier. It has hyaluronic acid, a dermatologist-recommended ingredient that locks in moisture, and squalane, which softens and soothes skin. Plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin and comes in a refillable pod.

I’m a big fan of this glossy lip balm, and I even gifted it to my bridesmaids on my wedding day. It’s lightweight, non-sticky and hydrating, plus it leaves a beautiful, shiny finish with a subtle tint. It comes in 10 scents and shades and has a smooth, angled applicator.

More deals to shop from the Laneige sale

Why these deals are worth it

The above deals are all on Laneige’s bestselling products, which are ideal for those with dry, sensitive skin (especially during the colder months)

These items rarely go on sale, so it’s a great time to stock up

Some of the K-beauty skin care products on sale are new to Laneige’s lineup (like the Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum, which launched earlier this year), so you can try out products at a discounted price

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered beauty, wellness and personal care since 2021. I’ve also tested hundreds of beauty products and know how to pick the best ones to shop. For this article, I rounded up the best deals from Laneige’s Friends and Family sale.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.