Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for the special person in your life? Why not make it easy on yourself by shopping on Amazon. The online retailer offers up tons of options across categories, so you are sure to find a gift they’ll use well beyond February 14. Plus, with a Prime membership you can get fast, free shipping so it’s great for last-minute shoppers.

To help you find the perfect present, we collected highly rated gifts and NBC Select staff favorites. Below, you can shop beauty, apparel, home and tech gifts to show your loved one that you care.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon in 2024

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon, we gathered items across shopping categories like beauty, apparel, food and home and tech. They are a mix of NBC Select editor picks, reader favorites and highly rated options..

The gold version of these cooling hydrogel masks made our list of best under-eye patches — but these pink ones are even better for Valentine’s Day. They are formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid, to brighten and moisturize your skin, and sea moss helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. NBC Select editor Mili Godio, is a big fan. “I use them multiple times a week, and they’re extremely hydrating, which is great for my super dry under eyes,” she says.

Help him take care of his scruff with this beard care kit, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 16,790 reviews on Amazon. It comes with a wooden boars hair brush, double-sided comb, beard oil, styling balm and scissors — all housed in a metal tin. The brand recommends using the brush or comb to detangle the beard before trimming it (if needed) with the scissors. Then, they can moisturize the hair with the oil and style it with the balm.

Laneige’s lip mask, which has both hyaluronic acid and antioxidants in its formula, is popular with both NBC Select readers and editors — including NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “I love that I still wake up in the morning with it on my lips — it actually has staying power and I don’t need to reapply it every hour,” she says. “I also like to wear it during the day. It’s a little thicker than your standard lip balm, but looks glossy and light on my lips.” It’s available in various scents, including vanilla and cotton candy, and comes packaged with a tiny applicator so your hands never have to touch your lips.

Have a bath lover in your life? This bath bomb set can make their soaking experience feel even more luxurious. This set, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 7,880 reviews on Amazon, comes with seven bath bombs in all different scents — including mint, rose and lavender. They’ll leave your recipient’s skin feeling moisturized and won’t leave behind any residue in their tub, according to the brand.

While men can really use any type of sheet mask, these are specifically formulated with their skin in mind. These Jaxon Lane masks are soaked in serum made of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and peptides to target dry, dull skin and are sized up to fit larger faces. They also come in two pieces — a top and bottom — so men with beards can just use the top portion if need be. They come in a set of four and have a 4.3-star average from more than 1,280 reviews on Amazon.

Give them the gift of better sleep. These silicone, washable earbuds are an NBC Select Wellness Award winner and can reduce noise by 27 decibels to help you sleep, focus and protect your ears, according to the brand. They come with different sized tips to fit your recipient’s ears and have a carrying case for travel. “My bedroom is so noisy that I have been researching city windows, which cost thousands of dollars, but sleeping in the Loop earplugs almost completely solved the problem,” says NBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg.

Your recipient can store this ice roller in their freezer and pull it out whenever their face needs some cooling relaxation. The combo of the cold and rolling motions depuffs and encourages blood flow for a nice glow, according to the brand. They can also apply a serum first for a smoother glide. The roller has a 4.6-star average rating from over 48,000 reviews on Amazon and comes in various colors including green, blue and pink.

These Kitsch pillowcases, which won an NBC Select Bed and Bath award, are made of cooling satin, which is a gentle fabric that’s great for preventing hair breakage, experts told us in our guide to thinning hair products. “I’m always trying to find the cold side of my pillow, and I never had to move or flip my pillow over when this case was on,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. The pillowcase is machine-washable and doesn’t lose its softness after the initial wash, according to Schneider, who also has this pillowcase. They come in standard/queen and king sizes, and are available to purchase in a one- or four-pack.

The best apparel and accessory gifts

If they love to travel, consider gifting them this personalized jewelry case that comes with the letter of your choice on the top. The outside is covered in faux leather and the inside is lined in velvet. It has a zippered top, an interior makeup mirror as well as special areas for six rings, six sets of earrings and three necklaces, plus an elastic pocket and four small adjustable compartments.This case comes in white, blue, aqua, pink, purple and sky blue and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 680 reviews on Amazon.

Though technically for men, this Carhartt beanie can fit women, too. Made from 100% acrylic rib-knit, it has a 4.8-star average rating from over 158,500 reviews on Amazon. It comes in forty colors including neutral shades like heather gray and bolder shades like brite lime so you can easily find an option that’ll suit their style preferences.

Put a smile on their face — and feet. These slide-on slippers come in sizes 5.5 through 10.5 for women and sizes 5 through 11 for men. You can choose what color smiley face you want your (options include pink, yellow, red and more) and they have nonslip grippers on the bottom. The slippers are lined with fuzzy fleece and have a memory foam sole for comfort, according to the brand.

A roomy robe can be an excellent piece to relax in. This men’s robe offers a relaxed fit and is made from a breathable cotton waffle knit. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 19,100 reviews on Amazon and comes in sizes small to 6X. The robe is considered mid-length, meaning it hits right below the knees and has a tie belt and two pockets; it’s available in seven colors, most of which are neutrals.

If you’d like to buy jewelry but are on a budget, consider these simple huggies. They’re plated with 14K gold and are available in yellow, rose or white gold. They are just under a half inch in diameter, so they fit snugly to the lobe and the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee if your giftee isn’t satisfied. The earrings have a 4.5-star average rating from over 20,600 reviews on Amazon.

The best food and home gifts

Satisfy their sweet tooth with this box of Godiva truffles. The box, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,980 reviews on Amazon, includes 12 different chocolates and is themed around classic desserts — like chocolate lava cake, dulce de leche, tiramisu and more. They come in a pretty blue box that is wrapped in a blue ribbon, so you don’t even have to wrap it.

Brightland makes some of the best olive oils. This set of two comes with the brand’s Awake and Alive oils. The Awake oil is made from Arbequina olives, and is best for cooking since it has a bold, robust flavor that stands up to heat, according to Brightland. The Alive oil, on the other hand, is made from a blend of Arbequina, Arbosana and Koroneiki olives, giving it a smooth, grassy flavor that is ideal for salads, hummus, baked goods and dipping, according to the brand. The olives used to make both oils are California grown and come in fully covered 12.7-ounce recyclable glass bottles that are UV-coated to block light.

This Ember smart mug allows your giftee to control (and maintain) the temperature of their drink, so their cup of coffee can stay hot for hours. It’s made from stainless steel with a scratch-resistant ceramic coating on the outside and your recipient can fully submerge it under water while washing, according to the brand. It comes in three color options, all of which come with a matching coaster.

Flowers are nice, but if you want something that lasts a little longer or know someone with plant allergies, this buildable Lego bouquet is a great choice. It has 15 stems with assorted flower varieties like roses, daisies, snapdragons and more. The set is also customizable — they can pose and reshape the petals and leaves to their liking, and the stem lengths are fully adjustable, according to Lego.

This tea gift set comes in a pink box with a flower motif, which makes it feel special for Valentine’s Day. Included in the set is a pink ceramic mug with a lid and ten pyramid-shaped tea bags. They’ll get a mix of flavors, including chocolate rose, vanilla pear and green mango peach. The set also comes with a small porcelain tea tray, which fits one tea bag perfectly. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 850 reviews on Amazon.

The Ninja Creami works a little differently than most ice cream makers. Rather than pre-freezing a large bowl like you would for a traditional machine, with the Creami you instead pre-freeze ingredients in pint-sized containers. Then, your recipient will screw on the appliance’s processing lid and select a preset; from there, the Creami will drive its spinning paddle through their frozen mixture to shave the ice and whip up a creamy, frozen treat. There is also a mix-in program that evenly distributes ingredients like nuts, chocolate chips and sprinkles throughout the base.

The best tech Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon

This iPhone-compatible wireless charging stand works not only on cell phones, but can also charge your recipient’s Apple Watch and AirPods — all at the same time. Your recipient can attach their devices vertically or horizontally and can adjust the viewing angle up to 40 degrees to make it easier to read or watch videos while charging their favorite tech items, according to the brand.

If your Valentine has a tough time waking up, consider getting them a sunrise alarm clock. It’s built to mimic the sun’s natural rise, to wake you gently and improve your sleep-wake cycle. This model from Hatch has different light styles in a range of options including warm white to peach. Your giftee can connect to the device via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and control its functions on its companion app. The clock also has sound features including white noise.

Any fitness buff will appreciate these wireless headphones. In fact, the Beats Fit Pro are NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz’s go-to workout earbuds — and he has tried dozens of options. The small, built-in wing-tips create a secure fit without making the earbuds feel too hefty, according to Rabinowitz. The earbuds have buttons to stop, start and skip songs, which your giftee can also hold down to switch between noise cancellation and transparency modes. Rabinowitz says they pair easily with iOS devices and offer a similar experience on Android using the Beats mobile app.

Named the best smartwatch for Android users in our Giftable Tech Awards, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a sleek design, easy-to-customize screen and comfortable fit, says former NBC Select associate commerce editor Nishka Dhawan. The watch has two buttons, which by default act as a home and a back button. Like other smartwatches, it can help with everyday tasks like sending texts, answering calls and monitoring notifications.

Another one of our Giftable Tech Award winners, this portable charger is the perfect gift for anyone who’s constantly on the go. It weighs just under eight ounces and at 0.6 inches thick, should fit in pockets, purses and backpacks easily. It has two charging ports and a 10,000mAh capacity, which can provide a little over two charges for an iPhone — it can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes, according to Anker.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this gift guide, she consulted NBC Select staff on their favorite items from Amazon and also included highly rated products from the retailer that would make a great Valentine’s Day gift.

