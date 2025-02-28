When it comes to reliable cookware, Le Creuset is one of the brands that instantly comes to mind. Known for its enameled cast iron cookware, the brand makes some of our favorite Dutch ovens, skillets, serving dishes and more. Plus, its cookware comes in a variety of vibrant colors, like the recently relaunched berry shade.

Right now, you can find some of Le Creuset’s top-rated products on sale for up to 40% off on the Le Creuset website, as well as at retailers like Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel. Below, I rounded up the best discounts worth knowing about. One thing to keep in mind as you shop: Stock and availability may change and not all colorways for individual products are on sale.

Best Le Creuset deals

Great for making stews, this 8-quart Dutch oven is made with enameled cast iron that’s dishwasher-safe, creates even heat distribution and resists chipping, according to the brand. The oval shape also makes it a great option for braising meats (it can fit a whole chicken or large cuts of beef, according to Le Creuset).

I received this covered casserole dish when I got married nearly 10 years ago and I use it all the time to cook baked ziti, cinnamon rolls and chicken casseroles. The lid comes in handy if you’re not serving your food right away — just pop it on to keep the contents warm. The interior is also non-stick, so washing it afterwards is a breeze, in my experience.

Place this cast iron grill pan over a single burner on your stove top to help you sear meats and veggies. The high ridges also create authentic looking grill marks, according to the brand.

Baking lovers will appreciate this set of pie dishes. The stoneware ensures even heat distribution, while the fluted edges provide an easy-to-follow guide for crimping your crust. The glazed surface also means your dough won’t stick as you cook it, according to the brand.

This shallow baking dish is great for roasting veggies, browning meats or whipping up a cobbler. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has wide handles on either side to make it easy to get in and out of the oven. You can also place it in the dishwasher for easy clean up.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses these 8-inch cocottes to make mini souffles, French onion soup and mug brownies. The cocottes also make nice serving dishes for sauces or dressings, says Godio. They are safe to use in the microwave, oven or broiler and each one comes with its own lid, which helps food stay warm if you’re not ready to serve right away.

This set includes a salt and pepper mill, each of which have adjustable grinder settings so you can customize how fine you want your spices. The set has a sleek, glossy finish, and you can take them apart and place them in the dishwasher.

More Le Creuset deals to shop

