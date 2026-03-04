K-beauty brand Medicube makes some of NBC Select editors’ favorite skin care products — including collagen jelly moisturizer, toner pads and exosome serum. Last month, it launched a line of hair care products, and right now they’re on sale on Amazon.

Medicube is known for making affordable products that use some of the most trendy ingredients, like hypochlorous acid, tranexamic acid and PDRN (more formally known as polydeoxyribonucleotide). The latter is a molecule derived from salmon DNA and according to experts we’ve spoken to in the past, is known to promote elasticity and boost collagen production — it’s a key ingredient in this new line of hair care products.

If you missed the news of this launch, check out the details about each product below.

Medicube’s new hair care line

Intended for anyone who wants their hair to appear thicker, this shampoo helps clarify the scalp while the PDRN strengthens hair bonds, according to the brand. It has a minty scent and the pump top makes it easy to dispense. The formula is also free from parabens, sulfates and silicones, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.

Most conditioners are meant to be used from mid-shaft down, but this one can be applied to the roots and scalp to help hydrate and nourish those areas. It has the same ingredients as the above shampoo and reviewers say it leaves strands feeling hydrated and strong, without weighing down fine hair.

If you have a flaky scalp, consider trying this serum. Along with soothing rosemary and nourishing PDRN, it contains epidermal growth factors (EGF) to stimulate hair follicles and caffeine to strengthen, according to the brand. Reviewers say the serum is lightweight, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave your hair looking greasy. It is intended to be used after shampoo and conditioner, before you style your hair.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

