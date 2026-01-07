You’ll find multiple NBC Select staffers wearing New Balance sneakers on any given day. They consistently make our best-of lists for a reason: they are comfortable, stylish and inclusive, and are often on sale. Right now, the brand is discounting multiple sneaker lineups, as well as some apparel, on its site and at third-party retailers. See the deals I would shop below, and be sure to use the code EXTRA15 when you shop directly at New Balance.

The best New Balance deals happening right now

These running shoes are a top pick in both our men’s running shoes and women’s running shoes guides. Both NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin and I think they are cushioned enough to be comfortable for most runs, but not so soft or tall that you sink into them or feel unbalanced. The rubber outsoles also add welcome traction and stiffness. The shoe is on sale in men’s and women’s sizes (linked above).

Almost everyone I know has a pair of New Balance 9060s. They are comfortable and durable enough for long days on the move, but have a retro style that’s easy to pair with different outfits and aesthetics.

These carbon-plate running shoes are made for races — think half- and full-marathon training. Like most carbon plate shoes, they are very lightweight, but not so much so that they skimp out on cushioning. The shoe is on sale in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizing, and it is one of the very few carbon-plate shoes that come in a wide-width option.

As a runner and a cyclist living in a four-season city (New York City), I feel like I always need new socks. These quarter-length socks are made of a midweight polyester-cotton blend and come in assorted colors, plus they are over 25% off right now.

Leggings are one of our wardrobe staples — this pair is less than $50 right now, and is made for high-intensity workouts and runs. They’re stretchy and made with a mix of recycled polyester and Lycra.

Outdoor fitness in deep winter means layers. For me, that means tights and joggers like these ones. They have a drawstring waist, zippered back pocket, hand pockets and a warm, poly knit fabric, according to the brand.

Other notable New Balance products on sale

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I test running and walking shoes regularly, including for our NBC Select Wellness Awards. For this story, I checked New Balance shoe and apparel prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.