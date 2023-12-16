9 dinnerware sets we recommend for everyday meals and special occasions

The fondest memories are often made when sharing meals around the table. Our experts say the mood of a tablescape depends partly on dinnerware, so you want dishes that are as beautiful as they are functional.

Dinnerware sets make shopping easy since everything you need comes in a convenient, coordinated bundle. We talked to experts about other benefits, plus what to pay attention to while narrowing down your options. We also rounded up some of our favorite dinnerware sets across materials.

SKIP AHEAD The best dinnerware sets to shop | How to style your tablescape

How we picked the best dinnerware sets

As you’re shopping for dinnerware sets, experts recommend thinking about the following factors.

Use case: While browsing dinnerware, think about when and how you’ll use the set. Will you use the included pieces everyday during most meals? Or is it only for special occasions, like holidays, birthdays and dinner parties? Pinpointing your intended use case will help you decide on other factors while shopping, like material, number of settings, style and more.

While browsing dinnerware, think about when and how you’ll use the set. Will you use the included pieces everyday during most meals? Or is it only for special occasions, like holidays, birthdays and dinner parties? Pinpointing your intended use case will help you decide on other factors while shopping, like material, number of settings, style and more. Number of place settings : “At minimum, look at how many people your dining table can comfortably sit and then have some extra [dishes] on hand in case you need to use them for serving or prepping,” says Christy Caza, the senior product development manager at Fable, a home dinnerware brand. “No one likes having to wash dishes midway through a dinner party.” If you’re buying an everyday dinnerware set, make sure it has twice the total number of settings than there are people in your household, says Cara Barde , the CEO and owner of Crow Canyon Home. For example, if you live in a four-person household, make sure the dinnerware set comes with at least eight place settings. Also remember that place settings and pieces mean different things — place settings are a complete bundle of dishes one person would use during a meal, while pieces refers to the total number of individual dishes that come in the set.

: “At minimum, look at how many people your dining table can comfortably sit and then have some extra [dishes] on hand in case you need to use them for serving or prepping,” says Christy Caza, the senior product development manager at Fable, a home dinnerware brand. “No one likes having to wash dishes midway through a dinner party.” If you’re buying an everyday dinnerware set, make sure it has twice the total number of settings than there are people in your household, says Cara Barde the CEO and owner of Crow Canyon Home. For example, if you live in a four-person household, make sure the dinnerware set comes with at least eight place settings. Also remember that place settings and pieces mean different things — place settings are a complete bundle of dishes one person would use during a meal, while pieces refers to the total number of individual dishes that come in the set. Types of dishes included : Most everyday dinnerware sets include plates in varying sizes and a bowl in at least one size, says Julie Robbins, a product specialist at Replacements, which sells China and tableware. Many also come with mugs or saucer and mug sets to use for coffee and tea. Some may include serving pieces, like platters and large bowls.

: Most everyday dinnerware sets include plates in varying sizes and a bowl in at least one size, says Julie Robbins, a product specialist at Replacements, which sells China and tableware. Many also come with mugs or saucer and mug sets to use for coffee and tea. Some may include serving pieces, like platters and large bowls. Material : The material dinnerware is made from determines its durability, weight, stain or scratch resistance and microwave safety. When deciding what kind is right for you, think about how you live, dine and entertain, says Robbins. Parents, for example, may want the most durable, easy-to-clean material. But if you only want something for special occasions, less durable but pretty, delicate-looking dinnerware could work. (To further guide your shopping, we break down some of the most common dinnerware materials below).

: The material dinnerware is made from determines its durability, weight, stain or scratch resistance and microwave safety. When deciding what kind is right for you, think about how you live, dine and entertain, says Robbins. Parents, for example, may want the most durable, easy-to-clean material. But if you only want something for special occasions, less durable but pretty, delicate-looking dinnerware could work. (To further guide your shopping, we break down some of the most common dinnerware materials below). Design : The color, shape and finish of your dinnerware is a personal styling preference. If you don’t know where to begin, however, start with something simple (classic shapes and neutral colors, like white, off white or gray) and layer in other products to customize the table, says Caza.

: The color, shape and finish of your dinnerware is a personal styling preference. If you don’t know where to begin, however, start with something simple (classic shapes and neutral colors, like white, off white or gray) and layer in other products to customize the table, says Caza. Care : Handwashing dinnerware with a soft cloth or sponge, warm water and dish soap is best, but nothing beats the convenience of a dishwasher if you have one. Follow manufacturers’ care instructions and never put something in the dishwasher if directions explicitly say hand-wash only.

: Handwashing dinnerware with a soft cloth or sponge, warm water and dish soap is best, but nothing beats the convenience of a dishwasher if you have one. Follow manufacturers’ care instructions and never put something in the dishwasher if directions explicitly say hand-wash only. Storage: Before you buy a 20-piece dinnerware set, make sure you have space to store it. Most plates and bowls are designed to be stackable, but if they’re very delicate, you may have to take extra precautions, like using felt plate protectors or vertical racks when pieces are not in use.

The best dinnerware sets to shop

To recommend the best dinnerware sets, we rounded up favorites of NBC Select staff, brands we’ve previously covered and highly rated options that align with expert guidance. (Any products from Fable or Crow Canyon on our list are there because they came highly recommended by NBC Select editors or have at least a 4.0-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.)

The most basic dinnerware set you can buy is a bundle of all white bowls and plates, like this one that has a 4.7-star average rating from 6,712 reviews on Amazon. It comes with dinner plates, bread plates and soup/cereal bowls. The dishes are made from Vitrelle, Corelle’s proprietary glass-ceramic hybrid material. It’s non-porous so it won’t stain easily, lightweight and chip- and crack-resistant, according to the brand.

Material: Vitrelle | Number of pieces: 18 | Number of place settings: 6 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Since these dishes are made from melamine, a type of plastic compound, they’re shatter-resistant if dropped, according to the brand — a plus for homes with kids or outdoor dining. The dinnerware set, which has a 4.1-star average rating from 1,875 reviews on Amazon, comes with square-shaped dinner plates, dessert plates, bowls and 20-ounce tumblers. You can purchase it in gray, green, light blue, mint and red colors.

Material: Melamine | Number of pieces: 16 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: No | Oven-safe: No | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

I put Fiesta’s dinnerware through three moves (one across the country) in four years, and every piece I own is still in perfect condition. Dishes come in bright colors like Turquoise, Sunflower (yellow), Scarlet (red), Meadow (green) and Butterscotch (orange), which make me happy whether I’m eating off a plate or drying off a bowl. All the pieces have a glossy finish and subtle circular detailing that I find eye-catching. They’re also stackable and don’t scratch easily, in my experience. This set of Fiesta dinnerware comes with dinner plates, salad plates and cereal bowls.

Material: Porcelain China | Number of pieces: 12 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Every piece in Fable’s dinnerware set is hand-finished in Portugal and organically shaped, giving them a rustic farmhouse look that’s popular among shoppers, our experts say. The set, which has a 5.0-star average rating from 3,053 reviews at Fable, comes with dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls that hold up to 26 fluid ounces and breakfast bowls that hold up to 20 fluid ounces. Dishes are available in colors like Speckled White, Dove Gray, Beachgrass Green and Blush Pink. Since they have a semi-matte finish, they’re susceptible to superficial marks from flatware you can remove with a scouring powder like Bar Keepers Friend and a Tawashi Brush, according to the brand.

Material: Stoneware | Number of pieces: 16 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes, up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Maren Ellingboe King, a food stylist, recipe developer and the author of “Fresh Midwest,” recommends East Fork Pottery’s dinnerware for its function and beauty. Its pieces are handmade in North Carolina and available in colors like Black Mountain, Eggshell (white), Night Swim (indigo), Amaro (burnt red) and more. This set comes with East Fork’s mug, Bitty Bowl, Breakfast Bowl, Everyday Bowl, Cake Plate, Side Plate and Dinner Plate. Since only one of each dish is included, someone who lives alone will benefit most, though you can purchase multiple sets if needed, or consider gifting to a host.

Material: Ceramic | Number of pieces: 7 | Number of place settings: 1 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: No | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

King recommends West Elm’s simple, modern dinnerware sets, and uses one like this in her everyday life. It comes with pieces that have asymmetric edges, including dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls that hold 20.3 fluid ounces and pasta bowls that hold 3.8 fluid ounces.

Material: Porcelain | Number of pieces: 16 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: No | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

In addition to cookware sets, Dutch ovens and air fryers, Our Place makes tableware. This set includes the brand’s Full Plates, Midi Plates and Demi Bowls, all of which are stackable for easy storage. and beautifully designed with a semi-matte exterior, glossy interior and raw rim. Plus, it comes in mixed colors or individual shades like Steam (white), Spice (light pink), Terracotta and Char (black).

Material: Stoneware | Number of pieces: 12 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes, up to 350 degrees Farenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

We love Year & Day’s utensils (specifically its spoons), and you can pair them with the brand’s dinnerware to complete your place settings. The Core Set comes with the brand’s Big Bowls, Small Bowls, Big Plates and Small Plates. Dishes are made from locally sourced clay by artisans in Portugal and they’re coated in a semi-matte glaze that’s available in colors like Moon (white), Lagoon (blue), Dune (taupe), Fog (gray) and more.

Material: Ceramic | Number of pieces: 16 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes, up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Crow Canyon Home’s dinnerware and serveware were centerpieces at my family’s barbeques growing up — since they’re made from enamelware, we never worried about dropping them or banging them around, and it’s hard to take your eyes off the colorful, splatter-patterned exterior. Since moving from the suburbs to the city, I can confirm they’re just as great to use indoors. This set comes with dinner plates, raised salad plates, cereal bowls and mugs. You can purchase them in colors like Burgundy and Cream Splatter, Red Splatter, Black Splatter, Blue Splatter and more.

Material: Enamelware | Number of pieces: 16 | Number of place settings: 4 | Microwave-safe: No | Oven-safe: No | Dishwasher-safe: No

Frequently Asked Questions What is a dinnerware set? A dinnerware set is a collection of matching or coordinated dishes used for dining and serving, says Robbins. Sometimes these bundles include other pieces like mugs and platters. Dinnerware sets come with everything you’ll need, while open stock dinnerware involves curating your own collection by purchasing items one at a time. What’s included in a dinnerware set? In its most basic form, a dinnerware set includes plates and bowls in varying sizes. Some sets include add-ons, like mugs and saucers, cups, servingware and more. Here are specific dishes experts recommend for everyday dinnerware sets and those you’d use on special occasions. Dinner plates , which are about 10 to 11 inches wide and the workhorse of the set, says Robbins. It’s what you’ll likely use for your main course during any meal since it’s large enough to fit a protein plus some sides.

, which are about 10 to 11 inches wide and the workhorse of the set, says Robbins. It’s what you’ll likely use for your main course during any meal since it’s large enough to fit a protein plus some sides. Salad plates , which are about seven to nine inches wide. They tend to double as dessert plates, says Barde — if you plan to serve salad and dessert during a meal, be sure to either wash the salad plates immediately after that course, or buy a second set of salad plates separately.

, which are about seven to nine inches wide. They tend to double as dessert plates, says Barde — if you plan to serve salad and dessert during a meal, be sure to either wash the salad plates immediately after that course, or buy a second set of salad plates separately. Bread plates , which are six inches wide or less. Think about the little plate restaurants place a roll of bread on, for example — that’s what this type of plate is meant for.

, which are six inches wide or less. Think about the little plate restaurants place a roll of bread on, for example — that’s what this type of plate is meant for. Soup or cereal bowls , which come in a variety of sizes, but usually hold about eight to 12 ounces of liquid. Some dinnerware sets may include pasta bowls instead, which tend to be a bit larger and wider. In addition to eating soup, stews, pasta and cereal out of these bowls, they’re also great for foods with sauces, dressings or small pieces, like curries and chopped salads, says Robbins.

, which come in a variety of sizes, but usually hold about eight to 12 ounces of liquid. Some dinnerware sets may include pasta bowls instead, which tend to be a bit larger and wider. In addition to eating soup, stews, pasta and cereal out of these bowls, they’re also great for foods with sauces, dressings or small pieces, like curries and chopped salads, says Robbins. Mugs: If you drink coffee or tea during breakfast or after dinner, look for dinnerware sets with mugs, says Barde. Sometimes sets come with matching mugs and saucers, which adds a nice, elevated touch to your tablescape, especially during special occasions. What are the pros and cons of dinnerware sets? Dinnerware sets make shopping for dishes quick and easy, says Caza.It comes with a specific number of coordinated dishes in sizes most people commonly use at home, so once you find one that fits your lifestyle, all you have to do is checkout. Buying a dinnerware set is also typically more cost-effective compared to buying dishes individually, says Robbins. On average, the bundle price is 10% or 15% less compared to the total price of all the dishes in the set if you purchased them separately, our experts say. One of the downsides of a dinnerware set is that what you get in convenience you give up in flexibility. “You’re stuck with the pieces offered in the set, whether you want them all or not,” says Robbins. “A pro of buying open stock is variability. You can create your own curated set, mixing and matching to tell your story. Plus, if you don’t ever use bread plates or never serve soup, you don’t have to include those items.” Caza suggests thinking of a dinnerware set as your foundation and building upon it with open stock pieces. That allows you to grow your collection over time while always knowing you have a great base to fall back on. What’s the best material for dinnerware? Material is one of the most important factors to consider while shopping for dinnerware. It dictates other qualities of the pieces, like how resistant they are to stains, durability and microwave safety. To help you decide what material to go with, our experts break down the benefits and drawbacks of a few options below. Porcelain and bone China : These materials are the hardest and most durable for dinnerware because they’re fired at a high temperature, says Robbins. Bone China is lighter and less brittle than porcelain, but both materials are the most scratch-resistant and least porous options, making them resistant to stains. Porcelain and bone China dinnerware is often thought of as refined and elegant, says Robbins.

: These materials are the hardest and most durable for dinnerware because they’re fired at a high temperature, says Robbins. Bone China is lighter and less brittle than porcelain, but both materials are the most scratch-resistant and least porous options, making them resistant to stains. Porcelain and bone China dinnerware is often thought of as refined and elegant, says Robbins. Stoneware : Stoneware is ceramic that’s fired at a high temperature, but not as high as porcelain, says Robbins. It’s durable and non-porous so it resists stains, says Caza. It has a rustic appearance that’s become very popular, and is generally less pricey compared to porcelain and bone China. Robbins also says stoneware is a harder material compared to earthenware, which is clay fired at a low temperature, making it brittle and porous.

: Stoneware is ceramic that’s fired at a high temperature, but not as high as porcelain, says Robbins. It’s durable and non-porous so it resists stains, says Caza. It has a rustic appearance that’s become very popular, and is generally less pricey compared to porcelain and bone China. Robbins also says stoneware is a harder material compared to earthenware, which is clay fired at a low temperature, making it brittle and porous. Melamine : Melamine is a type of plastic commonly used to make dinnerware because it’s quite durable and less prone to breakage if banged around, says Robbins. It's more lightweight than ceramic or porcelain, plus more durable than other types of plastics, she says. But you can’t put it in the dishwasher, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , and have to be very careful about following a manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning melamine dishes in the dishwasher.

: Melamine is a type of plastic commonly used to make dinnerware because it’s quite durable and less prone to breakage if banged around, says Robbins. It's more lightweight than ceramic or porcelain, plus more durable than other types of plastics, she says. But you can’t put it in the dishwasher, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , and have to be very careful about following a manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning melamine dishes in the dishwasher. Enamelware: Enamelware is a lightweight metal with a coating of enamel over it. It’s great to use outdoors and with kids because it’s durable and shatterproof, says Barde. The enamel coating may chip over time, but it’s still safe to use, she says What color dinnerware does food look best on? Food tends to look best on neutral colors like white, off-white, gray and even navy blue, says King . These colors make food pop instead of competing with it, whereas bright colors may distract your attention away from food. The same goes for big, bold patterns — they’re usually distracting. Subtle patterns and accent colors, however, give your dishware some personality without being overbearing. Think neutral colored dishes with a speckled glaze and or a gold rim, for example, says King . If you’re unsure about a particular color or pattern for your dishes, or can’t decide between a few, Robbins recommends “test driving” them. Buy one or two pieces in a particular pattern or color and use it for a while. Then, evaluate. “If you love eating off of it and seeing it in your space, consider investing in more,” she says. “If you find it distracting, unappetizing or inappropriate for your décor, you’ll know before you have a 40-piece set.” What’s the best way to clean dinnerware? Always read and follow a manufacturer’s care instructions, experts say. You can put dinnerware in the dishwasher so long as it’s dishwasher-safe, but if the instructions explicitly tell you to hand-wash pieces, you should. Before you put dinnerware away post-clean, make sure that it’s totally dry — leaving wet spots may lead to bacteria buildup, says Barde. And if you’re trying to get rid of food that’s stuck on the surface of a dish, don’t soak it as a lot of stains begin in murky water, says Robbins. Instead, gently scrub with warm water, a baking soda and dish soap solution and a soft yet textured sponge, like the Scrub Daddy , a NBC Select editor favorite cleaning tool . What’s the best way to store dinnerware? It’s easy to stack your dinnerware in kitchen cabinets, or pack it up in a box if you only take it out for special occasions. But to ensure your dinnerware lasts for years, put a little more thought into how you store it, experts say. Below are some best practices to keep in mind. When stacking plates and bowls you use daily, place flannel separators or coffee filters between them to prevent scratches, says Robbins.

If you’re storing dinnerware you don’t use every day, keep pieces in protective padded china storage bags, which are tailor-made to match the size and shape of a variety of dishes, says Robbins.

Remember that temperature matters. “Before you stack that dinnerware in the attic or garage, remember that extreme heat and cold can cause crazing, which are those little crackle lines you see in the glaze,” says Robbins. “That undermines the durability and look of your dinnerware.” Be sure to store dinnerware in a temperate place that’s not subject to drastic temperature changes at any point in the year.

Keep heavy items in lower cabinets and lighter items up top, says Barde. That way you won’t lose your grip on a heavy stack of plates and accidentally drop them while you’re reaching up high. She also recommends storing durable, shatter-resistant dishes, like those made from enamelware or melamine, in lower cabinets so kids can get them by themselves without you worrying. How much should I spend on dinnerware? Dinnerware sets range in price, so you’ll be able to find one within almost any budget. But keep in mind that price is often an indication of quality. It tells you about the quality of the materials used to make each piece, and how each piece was made. For example, handmade pieces are often pricier than dishes that are mass-produced, says Barde. Overall, remember that quality is an investment and well-made dishes last longer, says Robbins.

How to style your tablescape

You don’t need multiple dinnerware sets to create beautiful tablescapes. Instead, consider purchasing a simple, quality set and dressing it up with decorative elements. Below are expert tips for styling your own.

Don’t be afraid to mix old and new, says Barde. She’s recently seen shoppers gravitate toward unique items, which makes for a more interesting table. You can use the pieces from your dinnerware set as a base and layer in colorful or patterned vintage, antique or heirloom pieces.

Turn to nostalgia for inspiration, says Robbins. “Think about meals from your fondest memories,” she says. “Is there a pattern, color or design element that speaks to you?” If so, identify it and brainstorm how you can bring it to life in your space.

If your everyday dishes are a neutral color, consider buying serveware or glassware decorated with patterns or colors to brighten up your tablescape, says King. Platters, large bowls, pitchers and wine glasses, for example, can become instant centerpieces.

Flatware (forks, spoons and knives) and serving utensils also add flair to a tablescape, says King. You can find budget-friendly sets in gold, copper, matte black and traditional silver at stores like Target and Urban Outfitters, she says

Linens like tablecloths, placemats, coasters and cloth napkins are functional decor, and they’re easy to fold up and store between uses. King is a fan of Atelier Saucier ’s table linens, which come in a variety of patterns and colors.

Add height to your tablescape with flowers in a vase, candlesticks, olive oil and vinegar in decorative bottles, and salt and pepper shakers, experts say. Doing so helps fill the room and gives the table depth.

Best tablescape accessories

Consider taking your tablescape to the next level by adding color, texture and height through accessories. Here are some of our favorites.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Christy Caza is the senior product development manager at Fable, a home dinnerware brand. She is responsible for designing and developing all of Fable’s products and has worked in the design industry for 15 years.

is the senior product development manager at Fable, a home dinnerware brand. She is responsible for designing and developing all of Fable’s products and has worked in the design industry for 15 years. Julie Robbins is a product specialist at Replacements, which sells China and tableware.

is a product specialist at Replacements, which sells China and tableware. Cara Barde is the CEO and owner of Crow Canyon Home, a enamelware tableware, cookware and serveware brand founded in 1977.

is the CEO and owner of Crow Canyon Home, a enamelware tableware, cookware and serveware brand founded in 1977. Maren Ellingboe King is a food stylist, recipe developer and the author of Fresh Midwest. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Epicurious, Target, Food Network Magazine and more, and you can follow her on Instagram at @marenellingboeking. She lives in Minneapolis, MN with her family.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who writes about kitchen tools, including meal prep containers, pie baking essentials and ice cream makers. For this article, she interviewed four experts about how to shop for dinnerware sets and rounded up highly rated options, expert picks and NBC Select staff recommendations.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.