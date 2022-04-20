New & Notable from Athleta and The Pioneer Woman

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Ahead of Earth Day this Friday, Stitch Fix introduced The Earth Day Capsule Collection under the brand’s Mohton Made line, which features naturally dyed clothing for men and women like tank tops, T-shirts and more. You can purchase items through Stitch Fix Freestyle, which allows you to purchase items directly through the brand rather than using its personal styling service. All proceeds will go to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that focuses on global reforestation. The brand is also donating $25,000 to the nonprofit — for every dollar donated, One Tree Planted plants one tree. If you’re looking for more Earth Day offerings, we rounded up some of the best related Earth Day sales going on now.

In other shopping news, Partake launched Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake cookie baking mixes in collaboration with Sesame Street — if you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, these mixes are a great option, especially if the maternal figure in your life enjoys spending time in the kitchen (and a blue Muppet named Cookie Monster). To help you prepare for Mother’s Day otherwise, we rounded up unique gift ideas and gifts for grandma.

Finally, Our Place is hosting its annual Spring Sale. The brand’s Always Pan and Perfect Pot are discounted, along with its knives and cutting board and other items. We recently covered Our Place’s new Cast Iron Always Pan, which is currently sold out with a restock expected this summer. If you’re looking for kitchenware beyond Our Place’s offerings, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recently rounded up the best kitchen tools from Amazon, according to reviewers.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles debuted her first collection of activewear with Athleta, which includes apparel and accessories for girls ages 6 to 12, according to the brand. The line features tops, sports bras, shorts and more clothing, as well as accessories like a duffle bag and scrunchies. Items have encouraging notes printed on them like “Because I can” and “No dream is too big or too small.” Athleta also recently launched its second campaign with Biles, which aims to reinforce that girls can break barriers in every aspect of their lives.

If you’re looking to spruce up your home’s outdoor space, The Pioneer Woman released an outdoor collection at Walmart, offering everything from outdoor furniture to decor. You can shop for gardening and weeding tools like raised garden beds, a watering can and gardening gloves, as well as planters and plant stands. The new collection features a bistro set that comes with a table and chairs, in addition to cushions, rugs and other accessories to help make patios and yards feel cozier.

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Sabai is offering tiered savings sitewide through April 25. You can save between $75 and $250 on purchases starting at $500. Stasher is offering 25 percent off sitewide through April 24. W&P is offering 20 percent off sitewide through April 24.

