Popular self care brand Hims & Hers just expanded its skin care offerings with options for the outdoors, from moisturizer to sunscreen — they also offer telehealth and other OTC self care products like collagen powder and hair growth treatment. If you’re on the market for self care right now, check out our guides to moisturizers and face sunscreens.

Levi’s is bringing its jeans to 300 more Target stores across the country, which means different styles of Levi’s will be more readily available when you visit your local Target store. A favorite brand of experts we’ve spoken to about jeans, it’ll offer some of its mainstay collections at Target, including the 501s, 510s, 511s and 550s jeans.

And Southwest Airlines announced a new fare level: “Wanna Get Away Plus” slots in just above its cheapest “Wanna Get Away” fare and below mid-tier “Anytime” fare, making it Southwest’s second cheapest fare offering — to save on your travels otherwise, here are our recommendations for the best travel credit cards and credit cards with 100,000-point sign-up bonuses.

Breville unveiled a new brushed stainless-steel countertop oven, the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro — here's our full write-up on the new Breville Joule. The appliance uses 1800 watts of power and is a convection oven, air fryer, slow cooker, dehydrator, toaster, grill and pizza oven all-in-one, according to the company, and it’s big enough to fit an entire 14-pound turkey inside. It comes with a variety of settings, like Toast, Bake and Broil, among others. The oven is also equipped with accessories like a 13-inch pizza pan, two wire racks, an air fry/dehydrate basket, a 9-inch by 13-inch broil rack and a 9-inch by 13-inch enamel roasting pan. We’ve previously recommended Breville in our guides to espresso machines and smart ovens, among others.

Amazon debuted the Glow, their new projector and video calling display for kids, to the public after six months of invite-only sales. The device includes an 8-inch LCD screen for video calling (parents can join from their own tablet, too) and a 19.2-inch interactive touch-sensitive projected screen on which kids can play games and activities. The Glow comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, after which it costs $3 per month (you’ll need Amazon Kids+ to use the Glow’s games, books and activities). We’ve previously recommended Amazon’s streaming TV devices and smart home hubs.

Amazon also offers a Glow package with Tangram Bits, where kids can use physical shapes to interact with the screen.

