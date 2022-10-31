This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got a food storage set from Caraway you can use for meal prep, Anker’s first Apple-certified wireless charger, two smart floor care products from Tineco and more.

New this week

Caraway’s Food Storage Set includes five ceramic-coated glass containers of varying sizes with matching lids and smaller containers for dressings and dips that nest inside the larger containers. It also comes with two straps that wrap around the containers to keep them securely closed and three organizers (they look like little bookends) to store and keep the containers tidy when they’re not in use. The containers are microwave-, oven-, refrigerator-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand, and come in Mist, Sage, Gray, Cream, Navy and Perracotta colors.. Solo Stove’s Patio Heater is fueled by wood pellets, has an approximate 10-foot heating radius and produces 72,000 BTUs of heat. Its pellet hopper (25-pound capacity) automatically feeds the right amount of pellets into the burn chamber for up to three hours. Anker debuted its 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, the brand’s first Apple-certified wireless charger. The compact cube has flip up/out surfaces to charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. It comes with a USB-C to C cable and a charger to plug the cube into a power source. Tineco released two new smart floor care products available exclusively at Walmart: the S10 Smart Cordless Vacuum and Floor One S2 Wet/Dry Vacuum. Both cordless vacuums have iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction power based on what you’re cleaning. The S10 is built with a HEPA filtration system, converts to a handvac and you can get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time, according to the brand. The Floor One S2 is a mop and vacuum in one, with a dual-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. It has up to 35 minutes of cleaning time, Tineco says. Our Place now makes an Egg Poacher designed to fit the Always Pan. It has four silicone cups (you crack an egg into each one) that sit in a nylon platter to stay put during cooking. The cups are perforated to fully submerge the eggs into boiling water, and you can remove each cup to serve the poached egg. The egg poacher is heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and dishwasher safe.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Rifle Paper Co. is offering 30% off cards and stationary through Oct. 30 with code CARDSALE. Nest Bedding is offering 20% to 50% off mattresses, 20% off bedding and 10% off furniture and foundations through Oct. 31. The Company Store is offering 20% off sitewide and 40% off select deals. Crane & Canopy is offering 15% off luxury sheets with code FALLSHEETS through Oct. 31. Big Fig is offering $300 off mattresses with code WORTHIT through Nov. 1.

Shopping news: Apple raises Apple TV+ and Apple Music prices

What we bought this week

I got my second Barefoot Dreams blanket and I’m obsessed. My cat staked her claim to the first one and I cannot get her off of it, so I had to get my own. It's the softest, coziest blanket ever and it's machine washable. — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

I bought one of these thermal running shirts — and then bought another color because I loved it so much. My favorite part is the pockets. — Lauren Swanson, editorial director

What we’ve recommended this week

We spoke to experts about what to look for in a humidifier and rounded up a few options to shop. Dentists gave us tips for purchasing electronic toothbrushes and recommended their favorites. We rounded up gifts for music lovers and grandparents and picked the best practical gifts to add to your shopping list.

