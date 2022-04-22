New & Notable from Dagne Dover and Osprey

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Earth Day! If you’re celebrating with your wallet, we’ve recommended some of the best sales and deals from eco-friendly brands. And Select-favorite brand Lululemon’s sustainable shopping program Like New is now underway, allowing you to trade in lightly-used Lululemon clothing for company gift cards.

Lululemon is also launching a tiered membership program, with a free tier that gives you access to member-exclusive items, early access to new products and invitations to events at Lululemon stores. Members of their smart gym platform, Mirror — one of our favorite home gym systems and based on a similar $39/month subscription — will be rolled into the $39/month paid tier, which gives you access to workout content from their partner studios at no extra charge.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

For more Lululemon coverage on Select, check out Select editor Morgan Greenwald’s Lululemon Blissfeel Sneakers recommendation and our guide to yoga mats. As for apparel, our colleagues at Shop Today covered Old Navy’s Price ON-Lock initiative to keep kids’ clothing affordable as inflation grows.

Dagne Dover’s All for We spring and summer collection brings brand new styles and colors to the company’s catalog of bags. Styles include the Luna Shoulder Bag — a circular bag with a 100-percent cotton strap — and the Dash Grocery Tote — a stylish tote bag made from Repreve recycled fabric. The collection also has limited edition colors — Coyote, Goji, Violet — and seasonal prints — Watercolor and Zebra. For more Select-recommended Dagne Dover products, check out our guides to carry-on backpacks and weekender bags.

Osprey launched two backpacks: the Atmos AG for men (available in Venturi Blue, Mythical Green and black) and Aura AG for women (available in Tungsten Gray, Berry Sorbet Red and Enchantment Purple). Both have a “refined” anti-gravity suspension and a harness system that, according to the brand, provide solid comfort and fit. They also have a new large, curved side zip access and upgraded cam lock torso adjustment system. Both the Atmos AG and Aura AG are made from 100-percent recycled materials. Both bags are available in 50-liter and 65-liter sizes — the 50-liter can hold 25-35 pounds and the 65-liter can hold 30-40 pounds.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.