With Black Friday approaching, some bigger purchases may be top of mind right now, whether you’re looking for a TV, a mattress or a new coffee maker. And if you’ve been keeping up with our coverage, you already know you don’t have to wait until Nov. 26 to score the best deals of the season: Brands like Target, Macy’s, Amazon and Walmart have already kicked off early Black Friday sales, and shopping experts previously told us you should jump on a deal as soon as you see it rather than wait for a lower price later in the month. With global supply chain issues threatening to limit shipments this season, shopping earlier also makes it more likely your items will arrive in time for the holidays if you’re buying gifts or decor.

While you shop, you may want to take advantage of cash-back sites like Rakuten and Honey — many offer browser extensions that will alert you when a retailer has a cash-back offer. RetailMeNot, another company with cash-back offers, just hosted its annual Cash Back Day from Nov. 4-5 with up to 20 percent cash back at stores like Amazon, Best Buy and Bloomingdale's. Leading up to Black Friday, you can expect companies to increase their cash-back offerings to lure you over to their sales.

New releases from Dagne Dover, Helix Sleep and Made In

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Select reader favorite brand Dagne Dover recently unveiled its FW2021, or Future Standard, collection with seasonal colors Evergreen and Ochre and a new Leopard Print. The brand also introduced some new bags to its lineup, including the leather Tokyo Turnlock Tote and Pacific Tote. The seasonal colors are available for a limited time in finite quantities.

Direct-to-consumer brand Helix Sleep recently released its first mattress designed for smaller sleepers. Dubbed the Helix Kids mattress, it comes in Twin and Full sizes and sports a dual-sided design — the polyfoam side is firmer, and the gel memory foam side is softer — so your kid can switch it up as they grow and their preferences change, the brand says. Both sides of the mattress have a hypoallergenic TENCEL cover that promotes airflow and breathability, according to Helix.

Today, cookware brand Made In debuted a limited edition Yanagi Knife with a Verdigris nonslip wood handle. According to Japanese kitchenware company Korin, Yanagi knives are traditionally designed for slicing fish to make sushi and sashimi — Made In says that its knife has a long, thin blade with a single bevel, or edge, for cleaner and more thorough cuts, as per the Yanagi style.

Ongoing sales and deals to start your week

Brands and retailers are hosting sales across categories this month as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking to save on bedding and kitchenware or apparel and shoes, here are a few notable sales you can shop this week beyond those we mentioned above.

Casper is offering up to 20 percent off with bundles, 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off everything else through Nov. 19.

with bundles, mattresses and everything else through Nov. 19. The Company Store is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 27.

sitewide through Nov. 27. Mattress Firm is offering up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 20 percent off bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27.

mattresses and up to bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27. Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off women’s, men’s, kids and home products through Nov. 26.

women’s, men’s, kids and home products through Nov. 26. Our Place is offering discounts on several products through Nov. 14. The Always Pan is marked down to $99.

Sephora is hosting its Holiday Savings Event with 20 percent off for Rouge members, 15 percent off for VIB members and 10 percent off for Insiders starting Nov. 11. Use code YAYHOLIDAY to receive the discounts at checkout. The sale ends for everyone on Nov. 15.

