Updating its flagship drone, DJI launched the Mavic 3 to offer a more automated and seamless flight experience, camera specs and performance capabilities compared to previous models like the Mavic 2 — the new model also comes in at a pricey $2,200 (bells and whistles pull up that price tag as high as $5,000).

The Mavic 3 boasts up to 46 minutes of flight time on a single charge and a dual-camera Hasselblad system with a larger image sensor than its predecessor, whose flight time maxed out at around 30 minutes.

The DJI Fly app is required for use. You can purchase either the Mavic 3 Standard or Fly More Combo package, each of which comes with the drone and a selection of accessories, the elevated package adding three Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Battery Charging Hub, a Convertible Carrying Bag and a ND Filters Set.

The Mavic 3 weighs 895 grams — since it’s more than 249 grams, you need to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in order to fly in the U.S. If you’re using the drone recreationally, you’ll also have to take an FAA safety test beforehand.

DJI also released the Mavic 3 Cine, a version of the new drone that supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding to offer higher image quality and post-processing features. It’s also designed with a 1TB solid state drive.

The Mavic 3 Cine weighs 899 grams, so you’ll have to register it with the FAA as well.

Either model of the Mavic 3 drone processes 5.1K video at 50 frames per second, as well as 4K video at 120 frames per second. You can also shoot 20MP still images, and the camera system offers autofocus features as well as Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution to help capture vivid hues, the brand says. In Explore Mode, DJI says you can utilize the drone’s second tele camera to zoom in on distant subjects and record from far away.

The Mavic 3 can transmit a 1080p, 60fps live feed transmission to your phone from as far as about 9.3 miles when using the DJI RC Pro or DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller and under ideal conditions, the brand says.

To help drone users navigate the Mavic 3 safely, the device’s sensors detect obstacles and plan flight routes to get around them, the brand says, which added that the upgraded drone can also fly alongside and around subjects via ActiveTrack 5.0 technology. Mavic 3 also features improved hovering precision, notably making the device more stable when you’re shooting.

While previous DJI drones included the brand’s Return to Home system — which automatically directs the drone back to its starting point if it’s low on battery or loses connection to its controller — DJI upgraded it in the Mavic 3. Now, the drone determines the shortest, safest and most energy-efficient route to fly back, and measures the wind speed of its environment to calculate how much power is needed to return, the brand says.

Additional safety features include alerts that notify users if their drone flies near sensitive locations, and a system that allows authorities to monitor drones in these areas. Users also get alerts if their drone approaches altitudes that reach restricted air space, and warnings if airplanes and helicopters are nearby.

Mavic 3 also offers a variety of Intelligent modes to help users create and edit content. Along with the new drone, DJI debuted new compatible accessories like a portable charger, carrying bag, lenses and more.

If you’re interested in considering other drones to purchase similar to the Mavic 3, check out folding drone models from brands like Autel Robotics and PowerVision.

