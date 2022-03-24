New & Notable from Bliss and DuroMax

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In case you missed it, Amazon launched new Eero Wi-Fi systems yesterday: the Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+. Both routers offer gigabit speeds and can be configured as single device Wi-Fi systems or paired with multiple satellites to cover more space. But that’s not all that’s been going around at gigabits-per-second lately. California-grown Brightland has introduced the cooking world to Zeal, a slow-fermented vinegar made with sustainably-foraged Virginia ramps (as well as honey, water and yeast), the brand says. Whether you buy Zeal because you need to add a flavorful kick to your salad or you simply want to support an AAPI-owned business, Brightland says its new vinegar is ready to mix with your Caesar or drizzle atop your eggs, boasting tasting notes of garlic, shallot, leek and pickled jalapeno. Brightland made Zeal in partnership with Lindera Farms, which aims to take local and sustainably-sourced products that they ferment into wine and then age into vinegar. We discuss Brightland more in our guide to great holiday gift sets.

Spilled Brightland’s Zeal as you’re enjoying a salad? Proscenic has debuted a P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The P11 should run for around one hour when it’s not being charged, and it comes with different suction modes — and heads — to clean hard floors, carpets and pet hair, depending on your mess. It also features a touchscreen smart display that connects to a smart app so you can check stats (like your average cleaning time) or contact customer support. Although we’ve yet to check out the Proscenic line of vacuum cleaners, we have spoken with cleaning professionals to decipher what makes for a good cordless vacuum.

You may have noticed rising gas prices — we have, too. In light of that, we’ve pulled together five tips you can use to save money when you need to fill up your car’s gas tank, whether that’s a gas rewards credit card or a gas loyalty program — as one example, did you know the Amazon Prime competitor Walmart Plus program offers discounts on gas as part of its benefits? If your preferred method of travel is to the skies instead, we’ve also reviewed the latest United Airlines credit cards, some of which offer up to 120,000 bonus miles (that’s about four complete trips around the Earth, for the record).

Skincare brand Bliss released a new Mighty Biome collection of skincare. The line includes a Deep Cleansing Balm, Balancing Milky Toner + Serum and Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Concentrate. Each product is packaged in a recyclable aluminum jar, says the brand, with prebiotics, postbiotics and barrier aids meant to smooth and brighten skin. We’ve previously recommended Bliss’ overnight gel mask in our primer to azelaic acid.

DuroMax launched its latest portable generator, the XP13000HXT Tri Fuel. The largest Tri Fuel portable generator on the market, according to DuroMax, it comes with a wheel and a handle kit that makes it easy to transport. It also has a simple push-to-start button as well as a large LED display that makes it easy to view the gas gauge at a glance, or otherwise load gauge and voltage. We’ve previously recommended DuroMax’s conventional generator — a bestseller at Home Depot — in our guide to portable generators.

