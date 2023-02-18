This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted HOKA’s latest running shoe, Bala’s newest exercise equipment, a smart air fryer oven from Tovala and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about. Also check out our guide to the best President’s Day sales and President’s Day mattress sales, which we’re updating all weekend.

SkinStore is offering 30% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE through Feb. 27. Evolvetogether is offering 20% off sitewide with code SELFCARE20 through Feb. 21. Sculpt Society is offering 15% off all equipment and athleisure through Feb. 20. Ruggable is offering 15% off sitewide through Feb. 22 and 15% off products on Amazon through Feb. 23. Fitbit is offering up to $50 off a selection of its fitness trackers through Feb. 20.

What we bought this week

"I'm almost embarrassed to say how long I waited to buy a new nonstick pan when my old one started losing its coat. I often switch between my cast iron and stainless steel pans, but still, it's been at least a president or two since I've upgraded. When it was finally time to say goodbye this month, I bought the Tramontina 10 inch Restaurant Fry pan. Constructed with cast-aluminum, the Tramontina has a PFOA-free nonstick coating, is lightweight and has a flared edge that makes it easy to flip fried eggs or slide any food onto a plate. Since I don't have a dishwasher or microwave, and have to heat everything on the stove top, the pan has already saved me hours of dishwashing time. You could say my life has been over easy ever since.” – Christina Colizza, editor

“There’s a narrow space in my at-home office I wanted to fill with some sort of console table, but I couldn't find one that fit until I stumbled upon Urban Outfitters’ Squiggle Bar Cart. It has a simple black frame and glass shelves, but the piece is dressed up with a wavy border around the top. The cart is only 10 inches deep, giving me enough room to decorate the shelves with cookbooks, vases and non-alcoholic wine and spirits while still fitting in my narrow space. The bar cart’s frame came fully assembled, so all I had to do was pop on the glass shelves – setup took less than five minutes. It’s one of my favorite furniture items I’ve ever purchased.” – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“I bought the HOKA Mach 5 sneakers and I feel like I’m walking on a Cloud. While running on the treadmill, I feel so supported and it makes working out much more enjoyable” — Becca Delman, commerce photo editor

