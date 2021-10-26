Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As the holiday season quickly approaches and gifts are top of mind, the list of friends, family, co-workers and loved ones you’ll be gifting to this year can get pretty extensive. But a thoughtful gift doesn’t have to also cost a lot, though this is increasingly volatile as supply chain woes have been causing prices to spike across retailers. Fortunately, there are plenty of gifting options across tech, apparel, home and kitchen and more that can still fall within any budget. To help you find the best gifts under $50, we combed through our past coverage with a focus on Select reader favorites and selected some highly rated products worth considering right now.

15 best gifts to shop under $50

To strike up some inspiration through your holiday gift shopping and determine the best gifts under $50, we rounded up some affordable gift ideas based on our previous coverage, reader interest and Select writer picks.

These headphones from Anker sport a “lightweight build with comfortable, secure ear wings,” wrote tech expert Whitson Gordon in our guide to the best affordable wireless earbuds. The brand claims these headphones deliver over 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and they have IPX7-rated water resistance, so you can use them worry-free during your workout. You can purchase these in one of five color options, including Black, Gray and White.

This silk eye mask from Select reader favorite Brooklinen is breathable, machine-washable and lightweight. According to the brand, the mask is cool to the touch, won’t leave lines and the smooth finish protects your skin from friction damage. It also uses an elastic band wrapped in the same mulberry silk fabric and comes in several colors, including Ivory, Emerald and Cerulean.

One of the best waffle makers on the market, this is a simple and affordable gift option for a friend or family member. It features an 8-inch nonstick plate and adjustable temperature control using a dial at the top of the device — the indicator light beneath the dial lets you know if it’s on and when you can start pouring in your batter.

Voluspa candles not only smell amazing, but they’re also pleasing to look at: The candle features a glass jar design that can even be used once the candle is long gone. This option includes notes of Goji Berry, Ripe Mango and Tarocco Orange. Select editor Morgan Greenwald called the tropical fruity scent “sweet but not overwhelming,” and noted the 18-ounce candle “can last for months.” If you’re willing to spend a little more, Voluspa also released a mini candle Advent Calendar.

Amazon’s Echo Dot — the smaller version of the flagship Echo — includes access to Alexa and lets you control your smart home devices to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and lock doors around your house. You can also stream songs, check the weather and more using voice control. It comes in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is great for if you “need enough cold brew to last you a few days,” Graham Peeples, director of beverage at Methodical Coffee, told us in our guide to cold brew coffee makers. The 2-quart carafe features a fine mesh filter and can brew up to four servings of coffee, according to the brand. You can also purchase this coffee maker in a smaller 1-quart size.

One of the best board games for adults and a great gift option for board game enthusiasts, Catan lets players build settlements and expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards. The game does require critical thinking from the moment you place your first settlement, so it’s on the more involved and strategic side of classic board games.

For the wine lovers in your life, experts recommended this aerator from Vinturi in our guide to wine decanters and aerators. This device aerates the wine — which enhances the taste — in seconds. You simply hold the aerator over a glass and pour the wine through. It’s equipped with a filter screen to catch sediment and cork, and comes with a no-drip stand for easy storage.

This portable speaker by Tribit is one of the best budget bluetooth speakers available and can be used continuously for up to 24 hours of playtime. The compact XSound Go, available in either Black or Blue, also has a water-resistance rating of IPX7 and can connect to any bluetooth-enabled device up to 100-feet in range.

Select writer Mili Godio described this board — which became a staple during her gatherings with friends and family — as “sleek, smooth and functional.” It features two ceramic bowls for sauces, nuts or olives and a groove around the edge for additional space. It also equips a hidden drawer that slides out to reveal multiple charcuterie accessories, including four small cheese knives, two pieces of chalk and two slate labels that can be written on.

These popular ankle weights are available in lightweight 1- and 2-pound sizes, making them a great gift option for those hoping to enhance their Pilates-based workouts. “They are an ideal tool to use when looking to add smaller increments of resistance and strengthen muscle groups,” Kristina Jennings, a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) with virtual personal training platform Future told us in our guide to buying ankle and wrist weights. They also come in a variety of colors, including Blush Pink, Lavender and Cherry.

This bottle from W&P features an insulated stainless steel core and ceramic coating to ensure liquids don’t touch metal. Greenwald noted she was “pleasantly surprised” by how well this bottle retained the temperature of her drinks — it can keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, accoriding to the brand. “I've primarily used it for my ice water so far, and when I leave it on my nightstand overnight, I wake up to intact ice cubes,” she said, adding that the bottle's silicone coating is also “sleek and smooth to the touch.”

Stasher bags are great tools for saving space in a small kitchen while serving as a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic baggies. Select writer Zoe Malin previously called Stasher “the best eco-friendly bags for your kitchen” because they’re multipurpose: You can store food on the go, in the fridge and in the freezer. They’re also safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the sweets lover in your life, this assorted gift box from Cheryl’s Cookies comes with your choice of 12 or 36 buttercream cookies and can be delivered directly to their door. Some notable cookie flavors included in the gift box are salted caramel chocolate, butter pecan, orange citrus and mocha latte.

A bathtub caddy can be a good way to relax and unwind by setting up a station with your phone or tablet, a good book, your favorite drink and more. This durable bamboo option has a protective waterproof coating so you can use it worry-free in the bath. The handles can extend from about 28 inches when closed to approximately 41 inches, and the non-slip silicone grips also keep the tray from sliding.

