This week, we’re highlighting new hiking gear from a popular athleticwear brand, new sports bras from one of our favorite shoe brands, a powerful budget speaker and a new size-inclusive swimwear line, among other notable shopping news.
New this week
- On, which makes some of our favorite water-resistant running shoes, launched two sports bras this week. The Active Bra is designed for low- to mid-impact workouts like Pilates and weight training, as well as everyday wear. The Performance Bra, designed with especially thick straps and is meant for high-impact activities like running.
- Lululemon launched a new Hiking Collection with over 33 items available for both men and women. The collection includes convertible pants for both men and women, bras, backpacks, socks and more. Many of the items are designed for easy packing or to be convertible, like this convertible jacket, the hike to swim bra and the pack it down jacket.
- Our Place, which makes the Select reader (and staff) favorite Always Pan, launched the new Tagine, an oven-safe conical cookware piece that fits on the Always Pan and is made for slow cooking. Each Tagine is handmade by artisans in Morocco and is fully glazed, so there is no need to preseason before using it.
- Tribit, which makes some of our favorite portable speakers, launched its new StormBox Blast portable speaker, built to offer up to 30 hours of playtime on one charge with a water resistance rating of IPX7.
- Cupshe, which makes one of our favorite affordable bikinis, has partnered with model Tabria Majors to launch its first plus-sized swimwear line. The line features colorful one-pieces and bikinis in sizes 0X to 3X, a cover-up skirt, as well as pants and dresses.
What’s the deal with Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is on July 12 and 13 and early deals have already gone live — here’s what to buy and skip this Prime Day. Competitors like Target and Walmart are planning their own sales around the same time. If you’re planning to sign up for a Prime membership ahead of the deals event, you may want to check out our shopper’s guide to Prime to understand your options. If you’re looking to save even more during Prime Day, here are the best credit cards for Prime Day shopping, including the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Amazon Prime Store card — they both offer 5% cash back at Amazon.
- The Company Store is offering up to 60% off select items during the End of Season Sale.
- Lo & Sons is offering up to 50% off select bags during the Summer Sale.
- Williams Sonoma is offering up to 30% off outdoor drinkware and dishware.
- Target is offering up to 25% off select bedding, bath, storage, furniture, decor and other college deals.
Shopping news: Macy’s Black Friday in July sale and Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals
Select reader-favorite retailer Macy’s is hosting their Black Friday in July through July 13. Shoppers can get up to 60% off specials on women’s swimsuits, beauty and fragrances, and luggage, among other categories and daily deals. Until July 11, select sale items will be an extra 25% off with code JULY.
Amazon is now offering U.S. Prime members a free year-long Grubhub+ membership ahead of Prime Day. The offer was made available on Wednesday after Grubhub announced that it had entered an agreement with Amazon.
Kohl’s announced their Summer Cyber Deals running July 12 and 13, where shoppers can find up to 70% off bedding, outdoor toys, kitchen items, apparel and more. Shoppers will get free shipping or same-day in-store pickup and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend.
What we bought this week
It recently dawned on me that my only pair of sandals is 10 years old. I decided to invest in a pair of block-heeled sandals so I could have something more stylish but still practical. I’m not one to make an impulse purchase, so I shopped around for a while before I came across the Naturalizer NXTGN Trace Sandal. I sat with the pair in my cart for a month to make sure I really wanted them — and by the end of June, I couldn’t wait to check out. I just got them in the mail and I’ve only worn them once, but I’m already in love. The ankle strap isn’t irritating to my skin but is tight enough to make the shoe feel secure. The foam footbed is comfortable and the block heel is so sturdy that I barely notice it’s a nearly 3-inch heel. — Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator
I was in desperate need of a durable portable speaker to take on my summer picnic trips — I decided to purchase the Anker Soundcore 2 and it works like a charm. It’s compact and lightweight enough to quickly throw inside my backpack and the sound quality is fantastic for casual listening both outdoors and at home. The speaker’s water resistance is rated at IPX7 and it’s available in multiple colors, including blue, red and teal. — Mili Godio, associate reporter
If I don’t start the summer with a base tan, I burn almost immediately. I usually use a tanning lotion pre-July Fourth weekend, but this year I tried SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Mousse. I bought it after seeing someone use it on TikTok, and while I’m usually skeptical of trending products, I was surprised by how great this one is. The tanning mousse is lightweight, doesn't make your skin feel oily and it dries quickly. I applied the mousse with Jergens’ tanning mitt, which helped me make sure I didn't miss any spots or create a streaky tan. I noticed that my skin had a warmer color within a few hours of using the mousse and it’s lasted for multiple days. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern
