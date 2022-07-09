Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, we’re highlighting new hiking gear from a popular athleticwear brand, new sports bras from one of our favorite shoe brands, a powerful budget speaker and a new size-inclusive swimwear line, among other notable shopping news.

New this week

What’s the deal with Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is on July 12 and 13 and early deals have already gone live — here’s what to buy and skip this Prime Day. Competitors like Target and Walmart are planning their own sales around the same time. If you’re planning to sign up for a Prime membership ahead of the deals event, you may want to check out our shopper’s guide to Prime to understand your options. If you’re looking to save even more during Prime Day, here are the best credit cards for Prime Day shopping, including the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Amazon Prime Store card — they both offer 5% cash back at Amazon.

On sale this week

What we bought this week

Gabriella DePinho decided it was time to invest in a new pair of sandals. Gabriella DePinho

It recently dawned on me that my only pair of sandals is 10 years old. I decided to invest in a pair of block-heeled sandals so I could have something more stylish but still practical. I’m not one to make an impulse purchase, so I shopped around for a while before I came across the Naturalizer NXTGN Trace Sandal. I sat with the pair in my cart for a month to make sure I really wanted them — and by the end of June, I couldn’t wait to check out. I just got them in the mail and I’ve only worn them once, but I’m already in love. The ankle strap isn’t irritating to my skin but is tight enough to make the shoe feel secure. The foam footbed is comfortable and the block heel is so sturdy that I barely notice it’s a nearly 3-inch heel. — Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator

Mili Godio bought this Anker Soundcore 2 to be her go-to portable speaker for summer outings. Mili Godio

I was in desperate need of a durable portable speaker to take on my summer picnic trips — I decided to purchase the Anker Soundcore 2 and it works like a charm. It’s compact and lightweight enough to quickly throw inside my backpack and the sound quality is fantastic for casual listening both outdoors and at home. The speaker’s water resistance is rated at IPX7 and it’s available in multiple colors, including blue, red and teal. — Mili Godio, associate reporter

Zoe Malin decided to try out Jergens' tanning mousse and mitt after seeing it on TikTok. Zoe Malin

If I don’t start the summer with a base tan, I burn almost immediately. I usually use a tanning lotion pre-July Fourth weekend, but this year I tried SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Mousse. I bought it after seeing someone use it on TikTok, and while I’m usually skeptical of trending products, I was surprised by how great this one is. The tanning mousse is lightweight, doesn't make your skin feel oily and it dries quickly. I applied the mousse with Jergens’ tanning mitt, which helped me make sure I didn't miss any spots or create a streaky tan. I noticed that my skin had a warmer color within a few hours of using the mousse and it’s lasted for multiple days. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern

What we’ve recommended this week

