Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching — this year, the event takes place on July 12 and 13, and the retailer has already started rolling out early deals for Prime members. There are new discounts every day, which can be overwhelming for shoppers to sort through.

While Amazon Prime Day and related sales from other big retailers like Target are great for some buys, not every deal is the best one. And with many people changing their spending habits amid inflation and a looming recession, there are some items experts recommend waiting to purchase until later this year when shoppers could see deeper discounts.

“Consumers will want to pay close attention to prices and take action on any timely sales, or really good deals, on the items they normally purchase,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at browser cashback extension Smarty.

With that in mind, Select talked to experts about what’s worth buying on Amazon Prime Day and what to skip. We also rounded up a handful of tips for Prime Day and other retailers' competing sales, including Target’s Deal Days and Walmart’s Deal for Days.

What to shop for during Amazon Prime Day

In addition to Amazon, you may find discounts at big retailers like Target, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s and more, some of whom have also been slashing prices to clear out excess inventory. Discounted products include everything from clothing and footwear to kitchen appliances, sports equipment and home decor.

But whether you’re shopping with Amazon or another retailer, experts told us it’s beneficial to be flexible when it comes to the brands you buy during Prime Day. The deepest discounts are often on products from retailers’ in-house brands rather than private-label or third-party brands.

For example, there will likely be big discounts on items like Amazon's Echo smart home devices and Ring video doorbells, said Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at RetailMeNot. "[They] reliably drop to their Black Friday prices for Prime Day, so expect around 50% off,” she said.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is already offering deals on popular devices like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Echo Show 5 and Halo View. Keep an eye on in-house brands from Target, Walmart and more, too.

Prime Day and sales other retailers host in conjunction with the event usually receive attention for tech deals in general, McGrath said. So it's also a good time to buy things like headphones and speakers.

According to McGrath, Prime Day “can [also] be a good chance to take a home and pantry inventory and stock up," especially with people focusing more of their spending on essentials and with food prices recently increasing to 40-year highs. Experts specifically recommended shoppers look for sales on grocery items across retailers during Prime Day, as well as household items like cleaning and pet supplies.

And while a lot of physical products are on sale during Prime Day, don't forget about digital subscriptions like Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video, Amazon Music and Audible, McGrath said. In past years, for example, Amazon offered free months for new subscribers as well as heavily discounted monthly costs.

Lightning Deals

When shopping Amazon Prime Day, some of the best deals are Lightning Deals, which are limited-time offers that give shoppers a short window to purchase and check out before missing out on the savings. While you can’t really prepare for Lightning Deals before Prime Day, be aware that you’ll see them popping up during the event and may want to browse through them in case there’s an item you’re interested in.

Other retailers also offer their own version of Lightning Deals. “We are seeing a lot of retailers offer deals of the day or a certain item promoted at a certain time, so it doesn't hurt to check back in throughout the sale,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation.

What not to buy during Prime Day

If you don’t need a product immediately, there are some things that experts recommend waiting to purchase until later in the year or early next year.

McGrath said shoppers can expect a wider range of TV deals during Black Friday and leading up to the big game in February. She noted that gaming is not the best Prime Day category, either — it may be wise to buy console bundles and video games on Black Friday or during the Steam Summer Sale hosted by the gaming software service. For big-ticket home items like furniture, three-day weekend sales like Memorial Day and Labor Day offer steeper deals and more options compared to Prime Day, McGrath said.

Porwal also mentioned that you may find better discounts and a larger selection of deals on laptops, tablets and desktop computers as we get closer to back-to-school sales, which usually start between late July and August (although some retailers began slashing prices on school supplies in early July this year, according to experts). Porwal said 2022 Tax Holidays can also help you save on school supplies and clothing in the coming weeks, as well as limited-time student discounts. And it’s worth waiting to purchase summer apparel until back-to-school sales start, according to McGrath — summer styles usually hit the clearance rack come August.

How to save during Prime Day 2022

The key to saving during Prime Day is planning ahead, experts told us. “Know that Prime Day starts early, as in a couple of weeks [before the actual event],” said McGrath. “If you start thinking about Prime Day on Prime Day, you're late to the party and likely missed out on some early bird deals.” Below are a few ways you can set yourself up for success before the mega sale.

Set up your Prime account beforehand

Only Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Day and the deals beforehand — if you plan to shop the sale, you need to make sure your account is set up. Amazon offers a few different types of memberships and all three allow you to shop on Prime Day:

Standard Prime membership: $15 per month (or $139 annually)

Prime student membership: $8 per month (or $69 annually)

Discounted Prime membership for those enrolled in certain types of government assistant programs: $7 per month

You may also be able to get a Prime membership for free. Those who are new to Prime or have not been a member in the last 12 months are eligible for a free 30-day trial (note that you’ll need to use a credit card to set up your trial membership). Students are eligible for a free six-month trial as well. After the trial period, you’ll be charged a membership fee, but you can cancel before it’s up.

Sign up to receive notifications about sales and deals

If you don’t have time to scroll through Amazon’s website or app to browse deals, you can sign up to get notifications about deals on products you’re specifically interested in. It can help you save on a product you’ve had your eye on, especially if the deal is only offered for a limited time.

Amazon also recently launched a new feature for Alexa: The virtual assistant can now notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for an item on your wishlist, in your shopping cart or "saved for later." You can also ask Alexa to remind you when the deal goes live and give Alexa permission to order the item on your behalf using your account’s default payment and delivery address. According to Amazon, this feature is particularly useful during Prime Day when there are constantly new deals.

Additionally, if you download the Amazon app and add items you’re interested in to your wishlist, you can turn on notifications for your “watched and waitlisted deals.” This alerts you when lightning deals happen for products on your wishlist during Prime Day and otherwise.

Utilize the Prime Day Stampcard

Leading up Prime Day, Amazon is offering teaser deals and ways to earn shopping credits to use on Prime Day. For instance, Amazon has created a Prime Stampcard this year that will give Prime members a $10 credit toward Prime Day purchases once completed. To "fill out" the virtual card, activate the stamp card and then complete the four activities: Stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book and make a Prime shipping-eligible purchase.

Make a shopping list

Beyond keeping you organized on Prime Day, a shopping list helps you focus on products you need to buy or have budgeted for and reduces the temptation to spend on non-essential purchases, Cullen said. This may be something people are thinking more about as they’re looking to cut back on spending.

You can bookmark links to products or write a shopping list, though it may be easier to add items to different wishlists through your Amazon account. For example, you can make one wishlist dedicated to tech, another for home and kitchen supplies and another for groceries or everyday essentials like paper towels and toothpaste. On Prime Day, you can go through your wishlists, see what’s on sale and decide if you want to make a purchase.

Consider shopping with a credit card

If you’re interested in using a credit card to shop during Prime Day, you may be able to earn points or take advantage of exclusive rewards. Certain cards allow you to earn cash back on Amazon purchases during Prime Day, and some also offer welcome bonuses or points. The best credit cards for Amazon Prime Day shopping include the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Amazon Prime Store Card since they offer 5% cash back at Amazon, reports Select personal finance reporter Brett Holzhauer. The Amazon Prime Rewards Card is also currently offering a $200 welcome bonus gift card during a Prime Day promotion.

Compare prices across retailers’ sites

Because so many retailers host sales in conjunction with Prime Day, it’s worth comparing prices across sites to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. Tools like Amazon Assistant, Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey monitor and let you compare prices. Some retailers also price-match, meaning a retailer will drop its price to that of a competitor’s.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.