This week, we’ve got a makeup line for Whitney Houston fans, a lightweight merino wool vest and a throwback hockey jersey and sneakers for Mighty Ducks fans.

New this week

Makeup retailer MAC has launched a limited-edition Whitney Houston-themed line. Inspired by Houston’s signature glam, the MAC x White Houston line includes the “Nippy Eye-Conic” eye shadow palette (named after her childhood nickname), a tinted “lipsglass” in gold and copper shades, and other staples like a lipstick, lash kit and powder blush. Each item comes in bright metallic gold packaging. Outdoor clothing retailer Ibex has expanded their mainstay merino wool line with the new Wool Aire Vest. Available in Men’s and Women's, the ultralight puffy vest is filled with merino wool insulation and encased in a Bluesign-certified wind and water-resistant shell, according to the brand. The Oeko-Tex certified vest comes in sizes XS-XL for women and S-XXL in Men’s and in three colors: evergreen, bloodstone and black. Adidas and Disney have partnered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Mighty Ducks” with a jersey and sneaker line. The Mighty Ducks collection includes both a Mighty Ducks and Hawks jersey from the iconic 90s movie, and sneakers from Adidas Ultraboost line in matching Ducks and Hawks colors.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Atlas Coffee Club and Atlas Tea Club are offering up to $50 off gifts through Jan. 2. Atlas Coffee Club is also offering 50% off coffee subscriptions and Atlas Tea Club is offering $10 off your first box. Walgreens is offering 25% off regular priced FSA items with code FSA25 through Dec 31. Target is offering up to 60% off video games across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox and up to 50% off toys including Baby Alive, Barbie, FAO Schwarz, L.O.L. Surprise! And more through Dec. 24. Burrow is offering 10% off sitewide plus additional savings through Jan. 8 with promo code: EOY22. Caraway is offering up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31 Harry & David is offering 25% on select items through Dec. 31 when you use promo code: H25.

Shopping news: Restoration Hardware launches two new bespoke furniture businesses and shoppers remain reticent amidst inflation.

Luxury furniture retailer Restoration Hardware has launched two new businesses in conjunction with two acquisitions. RH acquired custom upholstery atelierDmitriy & Co. to create RH Couture Upholstery and also Jeup, Inc, a custom furniture atelier, to launch RH Bespoke Furniture. The retailer also launched RH Media, an editorial platform “that will celebrate the most innovative and influential people and ideas that are shaping the world of architecture and design,” according to a press release. With inflation surging, more affluent shoppers are looking for a bargain. Dollar General has a plan, reported CNBC. The Tennessee-based discounter retailer plans to open 300 PopShelf stores next year. The new discount store caters to suburban shoppers with higher incomes, but most items will be priced at $5 or less. Designed to be a treasure hunt, PopShelf will sell holiday merchandise, party goods, crafting supplies, gourmet snacks, and gifts like makeup, dangly earrings, and toys. Despite post-Thanksgiving shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retail sales fell .6% in November, the Commerce Dept. reported. The drop in sales affected all product categories: home furnishings saw a 2.6% decrease, garden centers were down 2.5% and motor vehicle parts dropped 2.3%. Online sales also fell .9%.

What we bought this year that we love the most

I purchased the Parachute Percale Duvet Cover during Parachute's Black Friday sale and I'm so impressed with how good the quality of the material is. The duvet cover is lightweight but still feels extremely warm, which is a nice change from other heavier duvet covers I've had in the past that were difficult to move around - Mili Godio, SEO Associate Reporter

Like many people, I returned to school and work in-person during 2022, which meant I had to leave my cat Wanda home by herself for longer periods of time. I had so much mom guilt about it so I researched the best interactive cat toys to buy for her. This Our Pets Play N Squeak over-the-door mouse toy was one of the best purchases I made. Wanda is obsessed with it, so much so that I have to put it away at night or else I can’t sleep because she spends hours whacking at it. I’ve bought the toy numerous times now for the other cat moms in my life.

I travel with my dog, Bella, very often, including on planes, trains and taxi rides. I invested in the Wild One Travel Carrier this year and use it any time I take Bella on any type of transportation — not only is she very secure when she travels in this carrier, she also seems super comfortable thanks to its padded interior cushion - Mili Godio, SEO Associate Reporter

The best thing I bought this year was easily Everlane’s ReNew Transit Backpack. I hate to spend even a minute longer than is necessary in the airport so I never check a bag. But, packing for a 10-day trip with just a carry-on can be a challenge. With this backpack I could fit a small toiletries bag, my Shark Blow dryer and diffuser attachment, a paperback book, two magazines, a huge bag of Haribo Twin Snakes (my airport tradition), my wallet, passport, keys, phone and phone charger, a bathing suit (just in case), a sweater for the plane, a pair of sandals and my laptop and laptop charger. The best part? The backpack’s multiple zipper compartments mean no rummaging and its exterior laptop pocket makes TSA breeze. Christina Colizza, editor.

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend under desk ellipticals, we consulted a personal trainer and consumer ratings to find the best ones. To recommend the best gifts for everyone on your list, we wrote several gift guides. For grandparents, for example, we rounded up practical gifts like Apple Airtags and cozy ones, like durable LL Bean slippers and classic movie subscriptions. To welcome the holiday season, we rounded up the best advent calendars and Hanukkah gifts.

