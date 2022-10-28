Most Advent calendars are designed to count down the days until Christmas. But no matter what holiday you celebrate, opening those little doors each day to find a new candy, coffee pod or mini skin-care product can be a fun, festive holiday activity.

So if you’re looking for an Advent calendar for yourself or for a gift, Select rounded up some of our favorite options that we think you’ll enjoy, too.

Advent calendars for the 2022 holiday season

Below, we included Advent calendars across categories people tend to search for, like chocolate, wine and beauty. We also included some unique options filled with products like socks, jam or candles to make sure there’s something for everyone on your shopping list.

Chocolate advent calendars

If you’re looking for a classic, no-frills Advent calendar, this one from Venchi fits the bill. It comes with 25 individually wrapped, assorted milk and dark chocolates. And the treats are gluten-free, according to the brand.

There are 24 pieces of peppermint bark behind the doors of this Advent calendar. Each piece is shaped like a Christmas tree, a Santa, a toy soldier or a snowman. The peppermint bark is made from semi-sweet chocolate, white chocolate and peppermint candy.

Godiva’s 2022 Advent calendar is filled with a handful of chocolates, with flavors like Milk Chocolate Embrace, Raspberry Star and Dark Milk Medallion. It also includes seasonal chocolates shaped like Santas, snowmen and penguins.

Whittard of Chelsea’s Advent calendar is designed for two — there are two packets of hot cocoa in each of its 24 drawers, making it a great gift for couples. The 12 cocoa flavors include Rocky Road, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Creme Brulee.

Wine and spirits advent calendars

The VineBox 12 Nights of Wine Advent calendar comes with 12 glass tubes, each filled with approximately 3 ounces of wine. The box — available in Holi-Day (white) or Twas-The-Night (black) designs — includes whites, reds and rosés selected by VineBox’s sommeliers. The wines, from countries like Italy, France and Spain, highlight different flavors from around the world, the brand says. It also comes with access to daily virtual tastings with a certified sommelier to learn about each wine.

If 12 tastes of wine aren't enough, this Advent calendar from In Good Taste offers 24. It comes with mini bottles of whites, reds and rosés, each amounting to about a 6-ounce pour. The wines come from the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and South Africa. Starting Dec. 1, the brand sends daily emails about the day’s wine along with suggested food and recipe pairings.

Why give one bottle of whiskey when you can give 24? The Spirit Co’s whiskey Advent calendar includes 24 different varieties from across the world, like West Cork Black Cask, Teeling Small Batch and others. The spirits come in handmade, wax-sealed drams that each hold about a 1-ounce serving.

Nipyata’s Boozy Advent Calendar has a dozen spirits in miniature bottles. It includes whiskey, vodka, rum and gin, as well as coffee and Irish cream liqueurs.

Coffee and tea advent calendars

With this Advent calendar, Keurig owners can try a new coffee flavor each morning until the holidays. The Advent calendar houses 24 K-Cup pods from brands like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, McCafe, Peet’s Coffee, Swiss Miss — all they need is a single-serve coffee maker.

For those who don’t have a single-serve coffee maker or espresso machine, Bean Box’s Advent calendar has 12 different coffee blends you can make with a drip coffee maker or French press. Choose between whole bean or ground coffee, and each pack is pre-measured to make a pot of coffee good for four to six mug-fulls, according to the brand.

Not everyone is a coffee-drinker, so this Advent calendar has 24 different flavors of matcha from Pumpkin Pie to Candy Cane, with each pack good for two servings, according to the brand. Just add hot water to the ground green tea and whisk until frothy. Add ice cubes for a cold drink or use your favorite milk and a frother to whip up a latte.

Introduce the tea lover in your life to new varieties this holiday season with Pukka’s Tea Advent Calendar. It comes with 24 tea bags in flavors like Mint Refresh and Night Time. The Advent calendar and tea sachets are all recyclable, the brand says.

Beauty and wellness advent calendars

For the guy who loves skin care, Barber Pro’s Advent calendar has 12 days’ worth of sheet masks — some for the face and others for under the eyes — designed to hydrate, soften, soothe and brighten the skin, according to the brand. It also comes with a post-shave cooling mask.

Whatever you celebrate this season, 24 days of shower steamers made with essential oils are a perfect antidote to holiday stress. The fragrant steamers, including peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender, dissolve in water and can double as fizzy body scrubs, the brand says.

Planning on doing at-home manis or pedis over the holidays? OPI’s Advent calendar has 22 mini bottles of seasonal polish shades, plus a top coat and nail strengtheners.

Alo’s Advent calendar is filled with the brand’s self-care products, like lip balm, body wash, shampoo and sunscreen, as well as accessories like claw clips, a hand towel and a beanie. There’s also a $25 Alo gift card hidden behind one of the calendar’s doors, and 30 days of Alo Moves (my personal favorite virtual fitness platform) is included with purchase.

From lip balm to face moisturizer, Fresh’s Best Sellers Advent Calendar houses some of the brand’s most popular skin- and body-care products. Some items are full-sized, while others are minis perfect for travel. The Advent calendar’s products can be used on all skin types and all ages, according to Fresh.

Olive & June makes one of our favorite cuticle serums, and it’s included in the brand’s Christmas Calendar. There are also 24 other nail-care products, like a mini overnight hand treatment and nail strengthener, seven mini nail polishes and a pack of press-on nails. You also get a top coat, dry drops, buffers and files.

Curated by Net-A-Porter’s beauty buyers, this Advent calendar comes with 25 of the retailer’s best-selling makeup and skin-care products, including lipstick, skin serums, body oil and face masks, as well as home products like candles and a pillow spray.

Unique advent calendars

Bonne Maman’s Advent calendar has 23 different fruit spreads and one honey for the foodie in your life. It includes exclusive seasonal jams like Chestnut & Orange with Spices, Pear with Cocoa Nibs, Strawberry with Star Anise and Apple with Caramel & Cinnamon. The jams and honey come in 1-ounce jars.

Voluspa makes some of our favorite fall candles, and this 12-day Advent calendar comes with “petite” seasonal options like Spiced Pumpkin Latte, plus some year-round scents like Goji Tarocco Orange and Santal Vanille. Each candle has a burn time of up to 25 hours, the brand says.

Advent calendar or craft project? This Uncommon Goods’ pick is both, and at the end of the holiday season, you’re left with a new piece of home decor. From Dec. 1 until Christmas, stitch a new design each day. The kit comes with fabric, an embroidery hoop, colored thread and directions that both beginner and advanced needlers can understand, the brand says.

If you can’t choose just one pair of Happy Socks to give this holiday season, the brand’s Advent calendar has 24. These unisex socks are made with organic combed cotton and are decorated with holiday prints, dots and more. They also have a reinforced toe and heel, according to the brand.

Pet parents who want to include their furry family member while celebrating the holidays will enjoy this Advent calendar: It’s filled with dog treats like peanut butter cookies, cheesy bear bacon bites, chicken puffs and more.

Did you think we’d leave out the cats? This Advent calendar comes packed with Christmas-themed cat toys including an elf hat, a Christmas tree and a bell. The plush toys are designed with crinkle paper, catnip, strings and tails for fun feline play.

With this Advent calendar, Lego lovers of all ages can build a new figure each of the 24 days leading up to the holidays. You’ll end up with a Christmas Lego scene, which you can play with on the fold-out box. The calendar includes five Lego City Adventure TV series characters as well as accessories like a Christmas tree, horse and piano.

If Legos aren’t your thing, get 10 new Matchbox cars plus festive accessories like tiny reindeer for 24 days with this Advent calendar. The front panel of the box flips open to use as a playmat or display.

