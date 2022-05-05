Today, Allbirds announced the launch of its newest running shoe, the Flyer, which will be available to purchase in men’s and women’s sizes on May 17. The sneaker is built with a new midsole, SwiftFoam, which Allbirds said is over 30 percent lighter than its SweetFoam midsole. The Flyer also offers features like a flared heel for added support and reflective eye-stays to spot when it’s dark out. The brand said this shoe has been tested for over a year by 130 runners, clocking in almost 4,000 miles in total. Lululemon also recently debuted its Blissfeel sneakers in March.

Additionally, Madewell Forever — a resale platform powered by threadUP — recently expanded into new categories. In addition to jeans, you can now shop for women’s secondhand sweaters, tops, jackets, dresses, denim skirts, shorts and bags through the program. You can also trade in clothes and accessories from any brand to earn Madewell discounts and credit. (Maybe you’re through with the women’s sweaters and winter coats we recommended and you’re looking for a Madewell credit instead, for instance.)

And with Mother’s Day this weekend, you may still be looking for last-minute gifts to give mother figures in your life. We rounded up a handful of mom-recommended items, as well as where to buy flowers and gift baskets.

Corkcicle and Rifle Paper Co. partnered to launch the Garden Party Collection, a line of Corkcicle drinkware featuring Rifle Paper Co. floral illustrations inspired by the brand’s co-founder and COO Anna Bond. Items in the collection include a 24-ounce tumbler, a 16-ounce coffee mug, a 12-ounce stemless wine glass and more. Additionally, the brands expanded their Lively Floral Collection to now feature a slim can cooler, stemless flute, tumbler and sport canteen. Drinkware is all dishwasher-safe and triple-insulated — it can keep beverages chilled for about nine hours or warm for three hours, according to the brands.

Open Spaces redesigned its Underbed Storage after considering customer feedback about its original model. The new bins have what the brand described as a “soft-yet-structured body” and are made from natural canvas. To help you pull the bins out from under your bed, they feature a genuine leather handle. The brand said you fill the Underbed Storage like you would a suitcase, and they zip closed. The soft lid also now allows you to unzip the bins halfway when retrieving items. You can purchase Open Spaces’ Underbed Storage bins in a set of two.

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Alo Moves is offering its annual membership for 50 percent off from May 9 to 14.

is offering its annual membership for 50 percent off from May 9 to 14. Mattress Firm is offering up to 50 percent off mattresses from May 7 to 9.

is offering up to 50 percent off mattresses from May 7 to 9. Mirror is offering $200 off the Mirror, plus free shipping and installation, with code MOTHERSDAY22 through May 9.

