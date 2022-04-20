Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

However you’re celebrating the maternal figures in your life this year, you may be thinking about buying them a Mother’s Day gift to help show what they mean to you. Floral arrangements and potted plants may be on your list of gift ideas — you can hand-deliver or ship them to loved ones, and they can be gifted alone or paired with another item. If your maternal figure has a favorite flower or succulent, you can seek out something specific. But if you’re looking for beautiful bouquets or greenery in general, there are lots of arrangements to choose from.

SKIP AHEAD Mother’s Day flowers | Mother’s Day plants

To help guide your shopping this Mother’s Day, we rounded up a handful of flowers and plants you may be interested in, including options across price and style.

Best Mother’s Day flowers and plants

To help you with your Mother’s Day shopping, we rounded up a selection of flower and plant varieties available in different sizes and styles and across price ranges. Before you make a purchase, be sure to double-check the order cutoff for delivery by Mother’s Day — some sites have a blanket cutoff date for all orders, while others may vary by zip code.

Mother’s Day flowers

1-800-Flowers partnered with fashion designer Jason Wu to create this Mother’s Day bouquet. The company says it features purple Peruvian lilies button poms, mini calla lilies and veronica, lavender roses, burgundy cremon, Bells of Ireland, white stock and silver dollar eucalyptus. The bouquet is accented with assorted greenery, and it comes wrapped in white kraft paper inside a gift box. You can purchase just the bouquet or add an apothecary jar that acts as a vase.

Terrain says its floral design team put together this bouquet exclusively for Mother’s Day — the brand says orders received between now and May 3 will be shipped on May 4 and May 5 for arrival by May 6. The bouquet includes ranunculus, garden roses, calla lily, stock, oncidium orchid, jasmine, scabiosa, calathea and anthurium foliage. The flowers range in color from light and dark pinks to coral and salmon tones, and they are complemented by assorted greenery.

Teleflora’s Playful Pitcher Bouquet is available in three sizes: standard, deluxe and premium. The flowers come in a pitcher featuring a dragonfly design that your mother figure can use afterward for beverages or as a vase. The flowers included in the bouquet include pink roses, purple matsumoto asters, pink carnations and lavender daisy spray chrysanthemums. They are arranged with lavender waxflower, dusty miller and leatherleaf fern.

The Dancing Queen bouquet from The Bouqs Co. has 18 mixed stems, with flower varieties including pincushions, spray roses, snapdragons and more. The flowers come in a white hammered vase. The bouquet is currently available for pre-order and you choose what date you’d like them delivered between May 2 and May 7.

Part of Urban Stems’ Mother’s Day Collection, The Kensington bouquet features blue delphinium flowers as well as eryngium and eucalyptus. You can purchase the bouquet in two sizes: single or double. The flowers are available alone or with a vase for an additional fee. Urban Stems offers a range of vases like the Glass Vase, the Waterfall Vase, the White Tegan Vase and more.

If you’re looking for flowers that last longer than a few days, consider Venus et Fleur’s selection of Eternity Roses, which the brand says can last for a year or longer. The Le Mini Round features a single Eternity Rose, making it one of the more affordable options from the brand. The bloom is available in over a dozen colors, ranging from solid shades like Blush and Lilac to multicolored hues like Rainbow. The Le Mini Round also comes in metallic options like Rose Gold, Silver and Gold. You can also choose from a selection of box styles for the rose to sit in and add a greeting card to the package.

Mother’s Day plants

The bromeliad plant is a tropical variety that features a pink bloom among its green foliage. It’s a pet-friendly option and stands about14 to 18 inches tall, according to the brand. This bromeliad comes in a white ceramic pot with “Thank you for helping me grow” written on the side.

This Pink Calla Lily from Plants.com is available in small and large sizes, each of which can be purchased with a Copper Plated Mister for an additional fee. The plant arrives in a slate textured pot with a copper rim.

To dress up any door inside or outside their home, gift your mother figure this wreath from Harry & David. It’s constructed with fresh salal, bay leaves, sage, marjoram, globe amaranth and pepper berries. The brand says the wreath measures 12 inches in diameter and is 5 inches thick.

According to The Sill, this plant is often called the beginner orchid because it’s one of the easiest varieties to care for. It typically blooms about once a year for up to three months before wilting and falling off to prepare to grow again next season, the brand says. This Petite Sunset Orchid comes in The Sill’s Bryant planter, and you can choose from three colors: Blush, Cream and Mint.

Your mother figure can harvest the lavender grown on this tree and add it to teas, baked goods, soaps and more. Bloomscape says pruning the tree allows for new blooms to grow — a pair of plant snips may help with this. The lavender tree comes in a planter available in five colors: Stone, Clay, Charcoal, Slate and Indigo.

The pet-friendly fern is available in small and medium sizes, and you can choose from three types of pots: Grower, Eco Pot or Ceramic. Lively Root recommends placing this Boston Fern in a hanging basket and letting its fronds drape over the sides. Your mother figure can hang it in a window in their home and watch as the fronds grow longer over time.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.