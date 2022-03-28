New & Notable from Parachute and Billie

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

To commemorate the arrival of spring, brands are kicking off their pivots from winter aesthetics to brighter everyday essentials. Select staff favorite Our Place, for example, released an all-new bright green called “Acid” colorway for both its Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Earlier this month, CUUP, another Select staff favorite, introduced its Spring 2022 swimwear collection (soon followed by Kim Kardashian’s Skims announcing its entrance into the swimwear space). If you're considering an update to your swimwear, check out our picks for affordable one-pieces and swim trunks.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

On rising temperatures, we're always on the lookout for ways to improve our sleep: Performance apparel brand LifeLabs just introduced its CoolLife bedding and sleepwear collection, which the brand says features heat-releasing properties that can help keep your core temperature cool for a better night's sleep. We also recently covered Zinus’s new cooling mattresses. For more on cooling bedding, check out our recommendations for cooling mattresses and cooling pillows.

Parachute, a woman-owned brand that offers some of our favorite duvets and towels, recently released two new collections: the Cloud Cotton Tabletop Collection and Stoneware Collection. The tabletop collection, which includes napkins, placemats, table runners and tablecloths in multiple neutral colors, is made from the brand’s cloud cotton fabric, which Parachute says is crafted from 100-percent Turkish cotton. The Stoneware Collection comprises three new handcrafted ceramic products, including a mug set, serveware and a dinnerware set, and all are available in either black or white.

Billie, the shave and body brand behind a razor and dry shampoo we love, introduced a limited-edition Astrology Shave Set featuring a lilac Sparkle razor and Shave Cream for your astrological sign, with scents uniquely tailored to each of the 12 star signs, Billie promises. The set’s Shave Cream is infused with shea butter and coconut oil and the Sparkle razor includes a pivoting head and a matte rubber back so it doesn’t slip in the shower, according to Billie. The set also comes with a magnetic holder for the razor, a matching Sparkle Travel Case and two refill blades.

The brand will also regularly deliver refill blades for an additional $10.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

