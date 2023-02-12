This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted Reebok’s cross training shoes, Brightland persimmon vinegar, reformulated lip balm from Glossier and more.

New this week

Reebok designed its Nano X3 shoe to support you while doing cardio and strength training. The brand says there’s a dome piece in the midsole that hardens under a heavy load to stabilize you while lifting weights, and it’s surrounded by foam that offers cushioning while you’re running and jumping. The outsole (the bottom part of the shoe) also has a grippy tread pattern to provide traction while you’re exercising. The Nano X3 comes in a variety of colors, some of which are available in unisex sizing and others of which are available in women’s-only sizing, Reebok says. Glossier recently reformulated its popular lip balm, Balm Dotcom, so that it’s made from entirely vegan ingredients. The new balm also has a built-in a no-touch applicator that glides across lips, which the brand says customers requested during the pandemic (you previously had to squeeze the lip balm onto your finger to apply it). The lip balm is made with castor jelly, a vegetable-based ingredient that Glossier says is similar to petrolatum and can moisturize chapped lips. You can purchase Balm Dotcom in Wild Fig, Mango, Mint, Coconut and more and other varieties. Pet essentials brand Wild One launched The Placemat, which you can put underneath your dog’s or cat’s bowls to prevent water spills and food crumbs from getting on the floor. The Placemat is made from non-toxic, non-slip silicone, the brand says, and it has raised edges to keep any food mess in. It comes in two sizes — standard (21.3-by-11.4 inches) and small (17.9-by-9.8 inches) — and four colors: Spruce (green), Lilac, Tan and Black. To clean The Placemat, you can wipe it down with soap and water or place it in the dishwasher. Solo Stove — which makes pizza ovens, portable fire pits and more — now offers a larger version of the Mesa tabletop firepit: the Mesa XL. It’s 7 inches in diameter (compared to the Mesa’s 5.1-inch diameter) and can be fueled by wood pellets or small pieces of wood. Due to its larger size, the Mesa XL disperses more heat and has a longer burn time than the Mesa, the brand says. Solo Stove also launched Mesa Toolkits for both size firepits, which come with accessories you may need for cooking like mini roasting sticks, stick rests, a pellet scoop, lid and carrying case. Brightland’s new Folklore vinegar is made from organic California persimmons, a fruit that has sweetness similar to honey, the brand says. The vinegar is tart and Brightland recommends using it to make tonics, elixirs, dressing, marinades and pickled vegetables. Brightland collaborated with White Buffalo Land Trust, a California-based nonprofit dedicated to land and ecosystem conservation, to make the vinegar with "persimmons regeneratively grown on family farms on California’s central coast by farmers dedicated to improving soil health," according to the brand.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

What we bought this week

“I bought this set of empty, small cards to write personal messages and fun puns for two Valentine's Day exchanges I'm doing. I'm planning on pairing them with chocolates and a rose to bring a smile to my friends' faces.” – Katrina Liu, editorial intern

“BLK & BOLD, a Black-owned business, is one of my favorite coffee companies. I recently learned that they make K-Cups for single-serve coffee makers, which has (not to sound dramatic) completely changed my life. Sometimes I find the coffee made from K-Cups tends to be weak in flavor, but that’s not the case at all with BLK & BOLD’s. The coffee is super rich and creamy, and it’s exactly what I want to sip first thing in the morning.” – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“My fiancé was looking to get his first chain necklace so I decided to take the opportunity and get him one for our anniversary. I chose this Tom Wood Project chain because of the length, style and material. He didn’t want anything too long or chunky. It is made from solid 925 sterling silver, and is plated with white rhodium to strengthen the surface and reduce tarnishing, according to the brand.” – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.