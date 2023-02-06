Pet’s can’t have flowers or chocolates, but that shouldn’t mean they can’t be part of the Valentine’s Day fun (they’re our most loyal companions, after all). Many Select staffers are pet parents, so we understand how important it is to thank your dog or cat for the joy they bring to your life.

Below, we put together a list of gift ideas for dogs, cats and pet owners you may want to consider this Valentine’s Day, like treats, toys, beds and more.

Best Valentine’s Day gift for pets

Below, we rounded up a selection of gifts for dogs, cats and pet owners across price ranges, type and style. Before you order, be sure to check order cutoff dates to ensure gifts get delivered by Valentine’s Day.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for dogs

Bocce’s Bakery, an online dog and cat food company, makes this bundle of dog treats. Each bundle comes with three bags of treats in different flavors like Strawberries are Red (strawberries and cream cheese), ‘Nanas are Sweet (bananas and bacon) and Blueberries are Blue (blueberries and peanut butter). Treats are made without wheat, corn or soy, the brand says, and each treat is 13 calories — experts told us that dog treats should make up no more than 10% of a pet’s daily calorie intake, so this is good to keep in mind.

Select social editor Sadhana Daruvuri said her dog Bandit loves curling up in this machine-washable, donut-shaped bed, which is covered in vegan shag fur. The bed has a raised rim to support pets’ heads and necks, and deep crevices, allowing dogs to bury themselves inside it. You can purchase the circular bed in small (30 inches wide) to XXL sizes (54 inches wide), and colors like Dark Chocolate, Denim, Frost and more. And it’s not just a dog bed — my cats enjoy cuddling up inside it, too.

Designed to help reduce dogs’ anxiety, this plush stuffed animal is designed with a battery-powered heart that sits in the toy’s belly pouch and rhythmically beats when turned on, calming your pup. A disposable heat pack you can put inside the pouch is also included. I’ve purchased one of these toys for all of my dogs (and cats) over the years and put it in their crate or on their favorite bed to make them feel less alone when I'm not home. The machine-washable stuffed animal comes in colors like black, brown, golden and more.

Fable’s Twin Falcon chew Toy has a double claw shape, providing two handles for dogs to grab and play tug of war with. The toy is designed with interconnecting handles, so you can combine additional toys to the handles, like ropes or the brand's single Falcon toy. Plus, there is a cavity on each side of the toy that you can fill with treats like peanut butter for fun snacking. Fable sent my dog Chance a Twin Falcon Toy to try and he loves chewing on it, throwing it around and finding the treats we hide inside.

These macarons are a limited-edition Valentine’s Day treat from Bark, a pet company that also owns BarkBox, a monthly dog toy and treat subscription service. They’re pre-baked with ingredients like applesauce, flaxseed and honey and come in a gift box and are sold as a set of four. The brand recommends warming the cookies in the microwave for 20 seconds before twisting them apart and making your doggy’s day.

Who says matching pajamas are only for Christmas? Dogs and their owners can celebrate in style this Valentine’s Day in these matching sets, available in three patterns: My Valentine, Hearts on Hearts and Hugs & Hearts on Navy. The dog pajamas are available in extra small, small, medium, large and extra large sizes. Pajamas for men, women and children are sold separately.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for cats

Leo’s Paw Interactive Bird Simulation Cat Toy is one of the best products I’ve ever bought for my cat. You stick the toy’s base to a wall, window or the floor, and it holds a wire that you connect a bird toy to. As your cat paws at the bird, the wire moves it around, creating the impression that the bird is flying away for your cat to pounce on, the brand says. The toy comes with five birds with various bells and feathers to further grab your cat’s attention. After seeing how much my cat loves this toy, I’ve purchased it for my family and friends’ pets, too.

Catit’s drinking water fountain is sized for cats, making it fun and easy for them to drink from and encourages hydration more than still water in a dish might. It offers three water flow settings and you can twist the center flower piece to make water streams longer or shorter. The top of the fountain is designed with six deep pockets that catch water so your cat can still drink from the device when it’s not turned on. The fountain can hold up to 3 liters of water at a time and is designed with a water level indicator, as well as a LED nightlight. A filter also purifies water before it streams out of the flower. You can purchase the fountain in blue, green and stainless steel.

Temptations Blissful Catnip treats are flavored with dried catnip, and also contain natural ingredients like salmon and cheese. The treats come in a 16-ounce resealable tub and there’s under 2 calories in each treat, according to the brand. You can also use the treats as a meal or food topper, Temptations says.

Woolygon’s Felt Cat Bed Cave offers a warm, cozy space for your pet to rest inside. The bed, which is shaped like a pouch for your cat to snuggle is, is made from organic merino wool and cat fit cats up to 15 pounds. You can also flatten it if your cat prefers to lie on top. It’s available in patterns like White Tiger, Flower Collar, Candy Swirl and more.

Cats can run in and out of Boots & Barkley’s Cat Tunnel of Love toy, which is decorated with a kissy lip pattern fit for Valentine’s Day. The tunnel has a heart-shaped toy dangling at the opening for cats to swat at. When it’s not in use, the tunnel folds flat.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for pet owners

Furbo’s camera lets pet parents keep an eye on their furry friends at home when they’re out of the house. And while the device was originally designed for dogs, Rebecca Rodriguezuses it to check on her cats while she’s out of town. The Furbo is built with a 1080p HD camera that rotates 360 degrees and can zoom in on different areas in rooms. It also offers two-way audio so you can hear pets and speak to them, plus color night vision. Once you connect the pet camera to the companion app, you can get activity alerts and toss your pet treats from wherever you are.

This picture frame comes with all the materials you need to make a paw print keepsake and display it next to a photo of your furry friend. Owners can use the clay to make a paw print impression, which dries 24 to 48 hours later, according to the brand. Once the clay dries, the impression adheres to one side of the hinged shadow box frame and a 4-by-6-inch photo to the other side. You can purchase the frame in colors like espresso, black, gray and white.

Instead of carrying treats, poop bags, a leash, phone and keys in your hands while walking the dog, pack everything inside this pouch from Wild One, made from recycled water bottles. The pouch can be worn as a fanny pack or crossbody bag thanks to its adjustable straps and has compartments for all your personal belongings. There’s also a built-in poop bag dispenser.

These L.L. Bean slippers have a rubber sole that offers strong traction while you wear them outside to walk the dog or take the trash out. The wool slippers come in multiple designs, including cartoon images of a pet dog, cat or various other animals. The slippers — which I’ve owned for years — have an open-backed mule design so you can easily slip them on and off, and they’re made with a wool exterior and a warm fleece sock liner.

West & Willow makes custom pet portraits with up to one, two or three cats or dogs (or both) featured in each design. You can upload pictures of your or your loved ones’ pets, choose a background color and tell the company what names you want printed on the image. Pet portraits are available in 8-by-10-inch, 12-by-16-inch or 18-by-24-inch sizes, and you can choose to purchase art with or without a frame.

