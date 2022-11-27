Black Friday may have passed, but Cyber Monday deals are in full swing. With so many sales happening, it’s easy to find great prices on all types of items from your favorite brands — and among them is Select reader-favorite Nike.

The Nike website is offering up to 60% off certain items, with an additional 25% off select styles when you use the code CYBER. If you want to spruce up your athletic wardrobe in anticipation of the new year, now would be a good time to do it; same goes if you are looking for thoughtful holiday gifts for friends and family. From sneakers to leggings and beyond, Nike has a ton of highly rated items that are worth your consideration.

Nike’s Black Friday sale only runs through Nov. 26, so scope them out while you can. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best sales their site has to offer.

Best Nike early Cyber Monday deals to shop

To recommend the best Cyber Monday deals from Nike, we looked for the types of products that Select readers have searched for in the past. We also took into account how highly an item is rated by reviewers. Finally, we used price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you are getting the lowest price over time.

Inspired by the popular Air Max models from the ‘80s, these women’s sneakers from Nike are intended for casual activities, such as strolling or lounging. A mixed-material upper provides durability that still feels breathable, according to the brand, while the extra-cushioned sole keeps you comfortable all day long. Four of the six Nike Air Max SYSTM colorways are on sale on the Nike website, including a light-pink pair, an orange-and-gray option, a black design and a white-and-beige pairing.

Heavy on compression, this sports bra is ideal for high-impact workouts. Nike’s signature Flyknit material is supportive, breathable and flexible, according to the brand. This sports bra is also nearly seamless and has molded cups for comfort, says Nike.

Classified as women’s training shoes — which means they’re great for trips to the gym or group fitness classes — these sneakers are constructed partially from recycled materials. Nike’s Flyknit technology wraps the foot in stretchy material for both comfort and support, according to the brand, while the grooves notched into the sole of the shoe help your foot bend more naturally. The rubber placed in strategic areas (like the toe top and heel) can help address high-wear areas, too, says Nike.

Available in women’s sizes XXS to 2XL, these leggings from Nike come in seven different colors, all of which are on sale to varying degrees. The fabric is made of recycled polyester and Spandex, and the mid-rise waist sits right at the belly button. The smooth fabric fits like a second skin and is made with Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which wicks sweat away from the body, says the brand.

Lightweight, stretch fabric and gusseted seams allow for easy movement when wearing these workout shorts. An elastic, fold-over waistband prevents shorts from slipping down as you move, while the interior drawstring helps you get the perfect fit.

This reversible pullover is a cozy way to cover up whether you're nursing or on the move. The split hem can be worn in the front to give you better access for breastfeeding, says the brand, while offering warmth and easy movement when turned towards the back. Made with over 75% recycled polyester, it comes in sizes from XS to 2XL in various colors such as black, olive green and pink.

Affordable and easy to slip on, these slides have the Nike logo across the foot strap and are lined with soft fabric for comfort. The sole is made of a lightweight foam that provides supportive cushioning as you walk, says Nike.

Designed for yoga and stretching, this crop top is made with Nike's Infinalon fabric, which the brand says offers gentle compression and a soft, comfortable feel. It also has Dri-FIT technology and an open back, and comes in five colors.

Lined with fleece, these pants are made for cold-weather workouts. They have a relaxed fit and the material is super stretchy to allow for all kinds of movement. The elastic waistband has an interior drawstring for a customizable fit and pockets provide easy storage for your phone or keys.

Fleece lining and super cushioned footbeds makes these slippers extra cozy and a rubber sole means you can wear them for a quick trip outside, according to the brand. These slippers are available in sizes 5 - 12 and come in five colors, including pink, black and tan.

Designed for outdoor runs, this jacket is made from water-repellent fabric that has some stretch so it's easy to move in, says Nike. Other features include reflective bars to keep you visible when it’s dark out and zippered pockets.

Made from soft fabric that has four-way stretch, Nike says this top will wick away sweat as you exercise. There is also mesh around the shoulders and sides to increase breathability, according to the brand. The top is available in up to a size 2X and eight out of the nine offered shades are on sale.

Other retailers offering Black Friday sales on Nike in 2022

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

