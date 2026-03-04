Harry Styles is crossing the finish line at somewhat of a music marathon on Friday, March 6: He’s releasing his much-anticipated fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally. And in the last year, the singer-songwriter has crossed finish lines at two actual marathons, too, which he talks about in a recent interview with Runner’s World. As a commerce reporter who covers fitness, and an avid runner myself, I immediately eyed the gear Styles is wearing in the photos. One of the sneakers is the Nike Revolution, a $75 shoe available in several colors.

Right now, many of those colors are up to 30 percent off at Nike and other retailers, pricing Styles’ shoe of choice just under $52 .

Colors on sale on Amazon: Black/White/Black and Pure Platinum/Blue Hero/Wolf Grey/White are 20% off. White/Bright Crimson/Pure Platinum/Black is 25% off.

Colors on sale at Nike: Almost all colors are 20% off. White/Pure Platinum/Black/Bright Crimson is 25% off and Cannon/Seaweed/Pure Platinum/White is 30% off.

Colors on sale at Zappos: Black/Anthracite is 28% off. Cannon/White/Seaweed/Pure Platinum is 23% off.

These road running shoes, available in men’s and women’s sizes, are one of Nike’s maximum cushioning models. That means they have a thick layer of foam cushioning to absorb impact and keep your feet comfortable. The semi-flexible outsole (the bottom part of the shoe) is slightly curved to help you propel forward, and it has grippy treads for added traction. The shoe’s upper (the part that covers the tops of your foot) is made with breathable mesh fabric, keeping your feet cool, especially across long distances. You can buy the Revolution 8 in regular and extra wide sizes.

What other running gear is Styles wearing in Runner’s World?

Not sure if the Nike Revolution 8 is your ideal running shoe? I’ve tested dozens of pairs over the years — here’s an updated list of my favorite running shoes for women, and NBC Select reporter (and runner) Harry Rabinowitz’s favorite running shoes for men.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered fitness, including apparel and footwear, for more than five years. I’ve written about topics like women’s running shoes, women’s walking shoes, training shoes, running shoes with arch support and carbon plate running shoes. To write this article, I identified the running gear as seen on Harry Styles in Runner’s World. I’m also an avid runner who logs more than 30 miles a week and tests dozens of sneakers throughout the year. (And yes, I listened to Styles’ music while writing this and will find a way to get ahold of tickets to his Madison Square Garden residency this fall.)

