Want to pamper your skin? A K-beauty sheet mask is a great way to do just that. With Glam Up’s Korean Facial Sheet Mask Combo Pack you get 12 different masks to address a variety of common skin concerns — including dryness, dullness, congested pores and more. The best part? Right now, you can get the 12 masks for $10 because the set is on sale for 60% off.

Deal of the day

Whether you are dealing with acne, dryness or dullness, this pack of 12 sheet masks has something to address your concern. The masks come soaked in serums with active ingredients like shea butter, tea tree, peppermint, aloe and more. They are intended to be worn for 15 minutes, after which you can remove the mask and rub in any remaining serum.

The actual masks are made from a gentle material that feels soft on your skin. Reviewers note that the masks are generously soaked in serum and that there is plenty of serum left in the packaging when you take the mask out. Don’t let that extra product go to waste. You can squeeze it out and apply it to your neck and chest for the same benefits your face is getting.

Why this sale is worth it

60% off

12 masks for under $10

Masks address different skin concerns

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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