I write a lot about kitchen appliances, including air fryers, blenders and grills. And if there’s one brand that I can always rely on to have a quality, highly-reviewed item on sale, especially ahead of a party, it’s Ninja. One of the most recognized kitchen brands out there (largely because of how innovative and efficient its appliances are), Ninja has a lineup of appliances on sale at the moment, including the 5-in-1 5-Quart Air Fryer, the Ninja Blendboss Personal Smoothie Blender and the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill.

All of the appliances are either back at their lowest price ever and/or are up to 50% off and under $100. Below, I talk more about each appliance’s features and why they’re great to have ahead of game day.

Ninja appliances on sale on Amazon

At its lowest price in three months and under $100, this is one of our top choices when it comes to air fryers. It has air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat modes and a maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for cooking fries, apps, side dishes and more, the air fryer comes with a dishwasher-safe air fryer basket as well as a small book of recipes.

This blender is at its lowest price ever and under $100. It’s a portable, personal blender that comes with a leakproof lid, making it easy to take with you to the gym or work without worrying that it’ll spill on the way. It has four modes — blend, pulse, smoothie and ice crush — and comes with a handle on the side, similar to a tumbler.

This indoor grill is 50% off and back at its lowest price ever. It allows you to grill all of your favorite foods, regardless of the weather, such as steaks, chicken, hot dogs, side dishes and more. Plus, it also comes with a food thermometer to make sure your meat and poultry are at a safe temperature. It has a fryer basket, brush and an air zone to help get rid of smoke, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I'm a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also write about sales on kitchen and home appliances for Amazon Prime Day.

