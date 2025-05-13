As we inch towards summer, it’s only natural to start craving new pieces for your warm weather wardrobe — like a stylish pair of sandals, a new dress or a beach bag for an upcoming vacation. But given that the summer season is relatively short, you may feel iffy about shelling out a ton of money for said pieces. That’s where Nordstrom comes in. The retailer just added a ton of perfect-for-summer items to their sale section — and you can find deals up to 65% off.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sales from Nordstrom — check them out while they last.

Best Nordstrom sale deals

Got big travel plans this summer? This 2-piece luggage set can be a big help and is currently 65% off. The set has a carry-on bag and a larger spinner that can be checked. Both suitcases have hard shells, are lightweight and have 360-degree spinner wheels to make getting through the airport a breeze, according to the brand. They also have a zipper-release expansion system that can increase packing capacity by up to 20%, according to Bugatti.

Perfect with a casual dress or a pair of cropped pants, the silver sand color in this slide is currently 28% off. It has a knit upper and a plush footbed for comfort, according to the brand. Also nice: The materials are made from a blend of recycled plastic water bottles for sustainability.

These oversized sunglasses can add a glam touch to any summer look. They come in five colors — including dusk apricot, smoke and dark poppy— and are currently 70% off. They offer 100% UV protection and adjustable nose pads. These sunglasses have a 4.1-star average rating from over 800 reviews at Nordstrom.

These shoes are one of our favorite training shoes because they have a wider toe box, rubber outsoles with good grip and a plastic plate in the midsole that supports lateral movements. Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager, wears them to the gym and says they provide nice cushioning and arch support. Right now, the ivory/fade colorway is 26% off.

These jeans are made with a moisture-wicking denim to keep you cool and comfortable in the heat, according to NYDJ. They also have the brand’s patented Lift-Tuck Technology, which helps to streamline and smooth from the inside. These jeans have a high rise and are cropped at the ankle.

Having a summer dress that you can easily dress up or down comes in handy. This one ties at the waist for a customized fit, has loose sleeves and a ruffled hem. Wear it with sneakers during the day or add heels for a fancier event. This dress is currently 40% off and is available in sizes XXS through XXL.

More Nordstrom deals to shop

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

