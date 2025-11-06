If you have a Peloton listen up: The fitness brand is voluntarily recalling seat posts for more than 800,000 of its Original Series Bike+ models. The seat posts can break during use, posing a potential fall and injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Here’s everything you need to know, and some alternative stationary bikes and fitness accessories to shop instead.

Why was the Peloton Original Series Bike+ recalled?

Pelton recalled 833,000 bikes because it found that its seat posts can break during use and pose a fall and injury risk to users. The brand has received three reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including two reports of injuries due to a fall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall is for Peloton Original Series Bike+ bikes with the model number PL02, sold in the U.S. and Canada between December 2019 and July 2022. The affected Bike+ model has a serial number beginning with a “T”, according to the brand.

For context, the recalled bikes are one of Peloton’s older models. In October, the brand launched an entirely new product lineup called the Cross Training Series, which includes a new Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+ and Peloton Row+, none of which are part of the recall.

What to do if your bike is part of the recall

If your bike is part of this recall, you should stop using it and contact Peloton for a free repair, according to the CPSC. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed. You can get a free replacement seat post from Peloton through the link here. For installation instructions, view this Peloton video tutorial.

Alternative fitness accessories to use in the meantime

While you wait for a new seat post, I rounded up some NBC Select-favorite fitness brands to try instead. I included fitness accessories we’ve tested and love below.

This pack of resistance bands is an NBC Select favorite — we’ve used them for warm-ups, arm workouts, leg workouts and customizing any workout. It comes with five colorful bands, each with a different level of resistance, and a small carrying pouch.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has been using these wrist and ankle weights for over four years. She loves how slim they are, and how they don’t restrict her mobility for exercises like push ups and squat jumps. They are also ideal for travel because they lay flat in your suitcase or weekender bag. You can learn more in her Bala Bangles review.

Multiple personal trainers recommend dumbbell workouts for anyone looking to exercise at home. These Amazon Basics dumbbells are a former NBC Select Wellness Award winner because they have a durable build, non-slip textured grip and competitive price.

Malin and I have been using the Stakt Mat for years — it’s our go-to exercise mat. Unlike a regular yoga mat, which you need to roll and unroll to use and store, the Stakt Mat is made with five foldable panels, making it easier to store and more useful in a variety of workout situations: You can fold it up and use it as a step, block or seat, or leave it half folded to add cushioning to a certain section. You can learn more in Malin’s Stakt Mat review.

Other stationary bikes to consider using instead

This is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives for anyone shopping on a budget. It doesn’t have many bells and whistles, but it has a very adjustable seat and handlebars, making it easy for you or your household to get the ideal fit. It has a max weight capacity of 270 pounds, and weighs about 68 pounds in total.

The Bowflex C6 has similar features to Peloton, including a large built-in display that can connect to Bowflex (JRNY), Peloton or Zwift training software. It has 100 levels of resistance, dual-sided pedals for regular and cycling shoes, and comes with a pair of three pound dumbbells in the box. It has a max user weight of 330 pounds.

This is an indoor bike trainer, not a stationary bike. But if you already have a bicycle, you can easily turn it into a pseudo-stationary bike using a trainer like this one. I’ve been using it for about a month, and it’s a great way to get good cardio work indoors, regardless of the weather. The trainer has 24 virtual gears to shift through, and comes with a two-month free train of Zwift training software.

I'm a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, headphones, cameras and more. I cover recalls for notable brands in the tech and fitness space, including past stories on Amazon and Bowflex. For this piece, I checked recalled information from Peloton and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and recommended alternatives covered on NBC Select.

