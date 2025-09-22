The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced multiple recalls on many products sold and distributed by Amazon, including power banks, dressers, portable fans, baby tools and baby helmets. Here’s everything you need to know, and some alternatives to consider shopping for instead.

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Recalled products

Anker Power Banks

Specifically, about 481,000 units with the model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681 and A1689. The lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers, says the CPSC. You can learn more and submit a recall form from Anker’s recall page.

Icybreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fans

The fan can overheat while charging and ignite, posing a fire hazard, says the CPSC. About 22,600 units were part of the recall — you can learn more and submit a recall form from Icybreeze’s product recall page.

Enhomee 13-Drawer Dressers

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards, says the CPSC. The dressers also fail to meet the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act. About 11,200 units were part of the recall, sold online at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and other retailers. You can learn more and submit a recall form from Enhomee’s product recall page.

Youbeien Crib Mobiles

The recalled mobile violates the mandatory standard for toys with button batteries. It has button batteries in the remote, and the battery compartment can be easily accessed without using any tools, says the CPSC. Button and coin batteries can be swallowed and cause serious injuries. About 3,000 units sold on Amazon were recalled, and you can learn more about how to receive a refund on CPSC’s recall page here.

YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets

The recalled kids’ helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements — it can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, says the CPSC. 1780 units sold on Amazon were recalled. Consumers can upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to service@yooxarmor.com to obtain a refund, according to the CSPC.

LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products for multiple reasons, including low sides, a thick sleeping pad, an enclosed foot opening, the inclusion of banned crib bumpers and a lack of a stand, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, says the CPSC. About 360 units sold on Amazon are part of the recall — you can learn more about how to receive a refund this CPSC recall page

Alternatives to consider using instead

I’ve been using this brand-new portable power bank from Anker for a few weeks, and have not noticed any issues with overheating so far. It has a built-in retractable charging cord that makes charging devices on the go easy, without adding any cable clutter.

NBC Select commerce editor, Cory Fernandez, recommends this handheld fan as a must-have for summer weather. It’s pocketable, folds down small, has a built-in flashlight and can act as a power bank to charge your phone, in a pinch.

Be sure to anchor any large dresser to a wall for added support, especially against tipping over. This eight-drawer dresser has a mix of wooden and fabric components that make it lightweight and simple to assemble, according to the brand.

This affordable mobile from Ikea doesn’t have batteries, remotes or electronics — it’s made with simple wood pine and cloth polyester fabric. It’s just under a foot long, so it’s small enough to hang above most cribs or changing tables.

Smith makes some of the best bike helmets — I’ve used them for years without issue. This kid’s helmet has a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) built in, which provides enhanced protection against certain types of impact, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, headphones, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked recalled information from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and recommended alternatives covered on NBC Select.

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