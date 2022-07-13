Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to mattresses and fitness equipment. In addition to doorbuster deals on high-priced items, Amazon is also offering several affordable deals under $25 across notable categories. These include everything from kitchen essentials and vacuums to wellness and tech accessories — many of which feature products at their lowest price in months.

SKIP AHEAD Prime Day sales under $25 on Amazon | Prime Day sales under $25 at other retailers

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday as it comes to a close, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales under $25 that are live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals.

The best Prime Day deals under $25

If you’re looking to score deals under $25, we’re sharing the best affordable Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 502,986 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Smart Plug, one of our favorite smart home upgrades, works with Alexa to add voice controls to appliances like coffee machines, fans, lights and more — you can schedule them to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely using the Alexa app, Amazon says. Its compact size only takes up a single outlet space and it doesn’t require a smart home hub to work.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 56,622 reviews on Amazon

The Swiffer Sweeper is designed to both sweep and mop hard surfaces — its dry cloth can pick up dirt, dust and hair, while the wet mop traps dirt and grime, according to the brand. The Swiffer also sports a 360-degree swivel head with grippers to hold the cloth and a comfortable grip handle, the brand says. It also comes with a set of 19 refills: ​​Four dry heavy-duty cloths, three wet heavy-duty pads, 10 dry sweeping cloths and two wet mopping pads.

4.7-star average rating from 701 reviews on Amazon

Smartish’s Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 can help you cut down what to grab when you’re running out the door — Select editor Justin Krajeski traded in his wallet for the 2-in-1 wallet phone case and now he can just grab his phone and go. It can hold cash and up to three cards, and its built-in spring ensures they’re kept secure, according to the brand. The case is also available in multiple colors and designs, including floral, wooden and multi-colored.

4.7-star average rating from 56,385 reviews on Amazon

An expert-recommended cold brew coffee maker, Takeya's Cold Brew Coffee Maker can be great for taking your coffee on-the-go after brewing. The brand says its 1-quart carafe can brew up to four servings of coffee. The device also equips a handle for comfortable pouring and portability, and the included fine mesh filter can keep coffee grounds out of your brew, according to the brand. This cold brew maker is also available in a larger 2-quart size.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 477,191 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot 4th Gen — the smaller version of Amazon’s flagship Echo — has many Alexa-enabled capabilities, like playing music, setting a timer, checking the weather, connecting to other Echo devices and more. You can also use the Echo Dot as a smart home tool to control other Alexa-enabled devices and use voice commands to turn the lights on and off, schedule your coffee maker and more, according to Amazon. It’s available in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

4.7-star average rating from 21,669 reviews on Amazon

This insulated mug from Zojirushi is one of our favorite mugs to travel with since it can keep drinks hot for 13.5 hours, according to tests done by Consumer Reports engineers. The mug can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid and has a screw-on cap that can be removed with the push of a button to avoid spilling, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 11,301 reviews on Amazon

This glass electric kettle from Cosori, which makes some of our favorite air fryers, has a 1.7-liter capacity and automatically shuts off after it’s done boiling — its blue indicator light tells you exactly when your water is ready, according to the brand. The kettle is temperature-resistant up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a built-in water filter and heating plate, Cosori says.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 8,294 reviews on Amazon

This Wi-Fi range extender from TP-Link is compatible with any Wi-Fi router and Wi-Fi-enabled devices, according to the brand — it can connect up to 25 devices and boosts coverage in rooms up to 1,500 square feet, TP-Link says. When setting up, it equips a signal indicator that glows white when it has a strong signal and red when it’s too far away from a router. You can also connect a device to the device’s ethernet port, which provides reliable wired internet speed, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 28,081 reviews on Amazon

Stasher bags are a staff favorite, and for good reason: They’re made from platinum silicone that’s reusable, easy to clean and microwave- and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. Stasher says the bags can also withstand the chill of the freezer and the heat of the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit — they are also an expert-recommended option for sous vide cooking. This two-pack of the brand’s Pocket bags are compact enough to hold small snacks or seal your tiny valuables when traveling.

4.6-star average rating from 12,414 reviews on Amazon

The Tile Mate can be attached to keys, bags and more so you can track the item using the Tile app when it’s within Bluetooth range (up to 250 feet), according to the brand. When an essential is outside of the range, you can review its most recent location on the app — if it’s lost, you can add your contact information via the app so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on the back, the brand says. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and its non-replaceable battery can last up to 3 years, according to Tile.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,693 reviews on Amazon

This smart manual toothbrush for kids from Colgate, which makes one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, is app-enabled — it lets you set a timer and check your child’s progress, plus uses augmented reality to help guide kids as they brush, according to the brand. Recommended for ages 5 and up, the brush has a thumb grip on the handle to help your child maintain a good grip and a small brush head with a tongue cleaner, Colgate says.

4.8-star average rating from 2,858 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell is one of our favorite kettlebells to add to your workout routine — it comes in seven weights ranging from 10 pounds to 50 pounds. Made from durable cast iron, this kettlebell includes a corrosion-resistant painted surface and a textured wide handle for a more secure grip, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 44,153 reviews on Amazon

Differin Gel is an expert-recommended OTC retinoid gel that contains 0.1% adapalene, a strong acne-fighting ingredient that experts told us promotes skin cell turnover and cures inflammation. Differin Gel should be applied in a thin layer on the skin after cleansing, toning and moisturizing, the brand says.

4.6-star average rating from 826 reviews on Amazon

One of the best sunscreens for kids, the Babyganics Kids Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 protection and has a mineral base containing both zinc oxide and titanium oxide. The sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is designed to be non-allergenic and tear-free, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon

Carol's Daughter Wash Day is one of our favorite clarifying shampoos — it employs micellar water to remove buildup without stripping the hair or leaving it dry and brittle, experts previously told us. It’s infused with aloe vera and glycerin to lock in moisture and works well with curly or coily hair, according to Carol’s Daughter.

4.5-star average rating from 87,093 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite dog beds, the Furhaven Pet Plush Orthopedic bed is made of foam cushioning for support and is lined with faux fur and easy-care suede for extra comfort, according to the brand. It comes in 12 colors, five sizes and two other foam options: cooling gel foam and memory foam.

4.6-star average rating from 1,451 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite K-beauty products, this sunscreen from Innisfree has a lightweight water-based formula that provides SPF 36 coverage and is infused with ingredients to help hydrate and soothe skin, according to the brand. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and silicones, and it doesn’t leave behind a white cast on the face, the brand says.

The best Prime Day sales under $25 on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now offering products under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales under $25 at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales that include products under $25.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.