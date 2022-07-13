Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is underway, as is Target Deal Days, the retailer’s response to Amazon’s super sale. The event lasts through tonight, offering savings on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And while Amazon’s sale is only open to Prime members, anyone can access Target Deal Days. The same goes for other Prime Day alternative sales like Macy’s Black Friday in July and Bed Bath & Beyond’s Beyond Big Savings Event, both of which are also taking place this week.

Amazon created Prime Day in 2015, and since then, several retailers — like Target — have launched their own counter sales with equally noteworthy deals. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals and sales live on Target, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. CNBC's Elizabeth Gravier and Jasmin Suknanan also highlighted the best credit cards for shopping at Target to help you get the most bang for your buck during the Deal Days sale.

Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day and related sales — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the duration of the sale. Be sure to also check out the Prime Day coverage from our friends at Shop Today.

The best deals during Target Deal Days

Below, we’re sharing the best Target deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 2,320 reviews on Target

The AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds: They offer both an active noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode that lets some sound in, and they use an adaptive EQ that tunes music to your ears, according to the brand. The earbuds also come with silicone tips in three sizes so you can customize their fit.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 351 reviews on Target

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a built-in GPS system so you can track runs or walks, and the brand says its Always-on Retina display offers almost 20% more screen area compared to the Series 6 watch (which is also currently on sale). You can measure your heart rate and blood oxygen level using the watch or take an ECG. It's IPX6 dust and water-resistant and comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

4.6-star average rating from 7,012 reviews on Target

The Waterpik Ultra has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, an important quality to look for in any water flosser you buy, experts told us. This model offers 10 pressure settings and comes with six tips, which you can store in the 22-ounce water reservoir’s built-in storage case.

4.7-star average rating from 6,976 reviews on Target

KitchenAid stand mixers like this one come highly recommended by experts we previously spoke to about the appliance. It comes with a 5-quart dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl and attachments like a flat beater and dough hook. The stand mixer also has a lever to raise the mixing bowl into position and you can choose from 10 speed levels.

4.6-star average rating from 301 reviews on Target

This Instant Pot bundle comes with an extra sealing ring, a stainless steel steam rack and a silicone egg rack, some of the accessories experts previously told us may be helping when cooking with the appliance. The 6-quart Instant Pot can pressure cook, steam and sauté food, as well as function as a rice cooker, steamer and more. The countertop appliance has a Keep Warm setting and you can choose from three pressure levels.

4.4-star average rating from 1,292 reviews on Target

We’ve previously recommended a handful of Dyson’s cordless stick vacuum models, many of which offer features comparable to the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin. You can choose from two speed settings and clean for up to 40 minutes before you need to dock the vacuum in the included wall dock charging station, according to the brand. The vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum and comes with the Dyson Combination tool, which has nylon bristles and a wide nozzle to suction dirt.

4.4-star average rating from 875 reviews on Target

The Google Nest Audio is a Bluetooth speaker that broadcasts audio from your favorite streaming services. You can use the Nest Audio by itself or pair it with other Nest Speakers, Chromecast-enabled devices and more to create a larger audio system, Google says.

Google says its Pixel Buds offer up to five hours of listening time or two and a half hours of talking time on a single charge, and you can extend the battery life with the included charging case. The earbuds rest flush with your ear to help them stay in place, according to Google, and they come with silicone ear tips in three sizes so you can customize their fit. You can use Google Assistant voice commands to get notifications, change the volume and more. The earbuds are also built with beamforming microphones and adaptive sound technology that adjusts the volume depending on your environment.

Lowest price ever

4-star average rating from 1,343 reviews at Target

One of our favorite noise cancelling headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 offer up to 20 hours of battery life and offer adjustable levels of noise cancellation via the Bose app. With voice controls like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can make calls, set reminders, ask for weather updates and more.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 60 reviews on Target

The Echelon GT Exercise Bike offers 32 resistance levels to choose from while you’re working out, and you can adjust its handlebars, seat and toe cages to customize the fit. You can track metrics like distance, speed, calories and total output for each workout on the bike’s screen, as well as stream workout classes when you pair the bike with the Echelon Fit app.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 252 reviews on Best Buy

This kettlebell, which we previously recommended in our guide to adjustable kettlebells, offers six different weight configurations from 8 pounds to 40 pounds. You can easily change the weight by using the weight selection dial, the brand says.

The best Target Deal Days sales

Here are the best Deal Days sales on Target right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Target, the following retailers are offering sales during Prime Day we think you'll like.

Kohl’s: Up to 70% off bedding, outdoor toys, apparel and more during the Summer Cyber Deals event through July 13 Macy’s: Up to 60% off specials on women’s swimsuits, beauty and fragrances, luggage and more off during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off sale and clearance items during the Beyond Big Savings Event Amazon: Prime Day 2022 is live July 12 to July 13 with deals on tech, skin care and more Best Buy: Deals on tech, appliances and more during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Wayfair: Deals on furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Summer of Deals event

