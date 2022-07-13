Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, with continued sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to small kitchen appliances and fitness equipment. And whether you need some new wireless headphones or a laptop, Amazon is offering notable discounts on various gadgets — from Amazon brands and national brands alike — during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and brands like Dyson are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the final day of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day tech deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day tech deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 4,424 reviews on Amazon

With Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones, you can control the bass, mid-range and treble levels of your audio. These over-ear headphones from Bose also offer two Active Noise Cancellation modes: Quiet Mode, which blocks out all noise, and Aware Mode, which allows you to hear the outside world.

4.7-star average rating from 82,363 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite wireless earbud options for iPhone users, the Apple AirPods Pro are equipped with active noise cancellation and active EQ for a more immersive listening experience, according to the brand. Apple says the headphones have more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, and you can customize the fit of the buds using the included silicone tips.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest version of the popular smart watch — according to Apple, it has a larger and more durable screen than the previous iteration, and it can track metrics like your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more. It's available in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and Apple says it's both dust-resistant and swimproof.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 36,353 reviews on Amazon

One of the best over-ear headphones thanks to their top-notch audio quality, adjustable active noise cancellation and touch controls, the WH-1000XM4s provide up to 30 hours of battery life, Sony says. An included audio cable allows wired use, and a plug adapter makes these headphones airplane-friendly.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 3,499 reviews on Amazon

With a 10.5-inch LCD screen, Dolby Atmos surround sound and up to 128GB of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is good for everything from video chatting to streaming movies and playing video games, according to the brand. Samsung says that the battery can last hours on a single charge, and you can recharge the device using a USB-C cable.

4.6-star average rating from 8,296 reviews on Amazon

The Roku Streambar allows you to stream 4K HDR content on your TV regardless of the model you have and gives you access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. The soundbar is built with four speakers featuring Dolby Audio designed to improve the sound quality and volume, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 44,356 reviews on Amazon

The latest version of Beats’ Solo3 Wireless Headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which allows for seamless Bluetooth pairing with Apple devices, increased battery life (up to 40 hours) and extended Bluetooth range (about 300 feet), according to the brand. On the earcups, you can control the volume, change songs and more.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 8,609 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat comes recommended by Energy Star (and us) — according to the brand, the device changes the temperature depending on whether you’re home and it can automatically turn off when it detects that the window is open (this requires an ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows, which isn’t included). The ecobee can be controlled with voice commands thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa and Siri.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 76,982 reviews on Amazon

This smart appliance upgrade allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere using the myQ app. The app can also send you notifications when the garage door opens or closes and you can program the door to shut at a certain time every night.

4.8-star average rating from 19,584 reviews on Amazon

Nixplay makes some of our favorite smart photo frames — with the Wi-Fi-connected frames, you can upload photos from platforms like Facebook and Google Photos and grant access to family members to do the same. The 10.1-inch model has a 1280x800 resolution and can be mounted or displayed on a table.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 810 reviews on Amazon

Tech expert Whitson Gordon called this gaming monitor "one of the best 4K, high-refresh monitors around." According to the brand, the monitor has an almost completely borderless display and a 144-hertz refresh rate — Gordon recommends at least 120 Hz for "smoother motion with less blur."

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 53,969 reviews on Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose has up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and can be paired with other SoundLink speakers to create a surround sound system, according to the brand. It has an IP4X waterproof rating, which means it shouldn't be damaged by splashing water, per the IPX Rating System.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 37,787 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle is designed with a glare-free display that reads like real paper, according to Amazon. The device's brightness levels are adjustable and its battery should last for weeks on a single charge, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 22,850 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirTag is designed to help you keep track of your belongings: When the AirTag is attached to your purse, keys, luggage or even pet, you can use Apple's Find My app to track down the device (and whatever it's attached to) if it goes missing. If you have an iPhone 11 or later, the Find My app will show you AR overlays to direct you to where your lost item is

The Best Prime Day tech sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day tech sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The Best Prime Day tech sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day tech sales we recommend.

Newegg: Up to 70% off electronics during the FantasTech Sale Target: Up to 50% off headphones, up to 35% off TVs and accessories and more during Deal Days Walmart: Up to 50% off select tech Sonos: Up to 40% off Sonos Certified Refurbished Inventory Best Buy: Up to 40% off select Roku devices, up to $300 off select laptops and more during the Black Friday in July sale

