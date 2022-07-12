Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you just want to replace your old bed or want to totally revamp your sleep, Amazon is offering notable discounts on top rated mattresses during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Macy's are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day mattressdeals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day mattress deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 15,019 reviews on Amazon

This 9.5-inch thick mattress from Tuft & Needle uses open-celled foam, graphite and cooling gel, which the brand says can wick moisture and help you sleep cooler. The brand says the mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers. The mattress also includes antimicrobial protection.

4.5-star average rating from 60,498 reviews on Amazon

This 12-inch mattress has a gel-infused memory foam top layer, which the brand says should help you sleep cooler. The green tea extract helps the foam stay fresh, according to the company. The layers of foam come wrapped in a poly-jacquard cover and the mattress can hold up to 500 pounds (except for the twin size, which holds 250 pounds).

4.5-star average rating from 4,277 reviews on Amazon

This 10-inch thick mattress is firm, according to the retailer, which means it should be suitable for heavier people, Casper says. It uses a layer of perforated foam that allows air to pass through for a cooler, more breathable sleep, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,227 reviews on Amazon

This hybrid mattress is 10 inches thick and uses a 2-inch top layer of adaptive foam, 1-inch layer of slow recovery foam, 6-inch pocketed coils and a 1-inch layer of base foam. According to the brand, the foam and coils combine to create a pressure relieving, bouncy feel.

The best Prime Day mattress sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day mattress sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day mattress sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering mattress and sleep Prime Day sales we recommend.

