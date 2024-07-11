Amazon's Prime Day deals are plentiful, but the discounts don’t stop there. The retailer is also offering a handful of Prime member-exclusive promotions, including free gift cards or savings on travel bookings. However, these promos aren’t front and center on the retailer’s site, so you may not know about them yet.

Below are some of the best Prime Day credit card, subscription, food and travel deals worth taking advantage of, plus how to save through Buy with Prime. Make sure you note when the deals end so you don’t miss out on them. We’ll continue updating you about these Prime Day deals and more during Amazon’s mega sale, which live now through on Jul. 17.

SKIP AHEAD Buy with Prime deals | Buy with Prime home, kitchen and tech deals | Buy with Prime beauty, wellness and hobbies deals | Best Prime Day credit card deals | Best Prime Day subscription and travel deals | Best Prime Day food and grocery deals

Buy with Prime deals

Beyond Amazon's exclusive sales and invite-only deals, Prime members can access even more discounts when they Buy with Prime directly through participating brands’ websites. Buy with Prime partners include Bearaby, Pizza Pack, Carbone Fine Food and The Woobles. Here’s how to take advantage of these exclusive deals:

Browse Buy with Prime deals here. When you find one you want to purchase, click on it to visit the product page on the brand’s site. On the product page, scroll down to the blue button that says “Buy with Prime.” You’ll either be prompted to sign into your Amazon Prime account or get automatically logged in. Select a payment method and address saved in your Prime account, then complete the checkout process. Since you’re buying through Amazon Prime, you’ll get free, fast shipping on your order. You can track it through Amazon’s app or website.

The best Buy with Prime deals: Home, kitchen and tech

The best Buy with Prime deals: Beauty, wellness and hobbies

Best Prime Day credit card deals

Prime Visa credit card : Prime members can get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Visa credit card through Jul. 24.

: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Visa credit card through Jul. 24. Prime Store card : Prime members can get a $80 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Store Card through Jul. 17.

: Prime members can get a $80 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Store Card through Jul. 17. Prime Card Bonus: Amazon cardmembers with Prime memberships can earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals from brands like Bissell, Dyson, Shark and Sony.

Best Prime Day subscription and travel deals

Amazon Music Unlimited : Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet can sign up for five months free.

: Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet can sign up for five months free. Kindle Unlimited : Eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free through Jul. 17.

: Eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free through Jul. 17. Audible Premium Plus : Prime members can get their first three months of Audible Premium Plus for free.

: Prime members can get their first three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. Amazon Travel Deals: Prime members can save on travel experiences by booking through the Amazon Travel Deals Page. For example, you can get up to 40% off select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and 30% off Avis rentals, plus 10% back in an Amazon gift card.

Best Prime Day food and grocery deals

Amazon Fresh : Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh’s physical stores.

: Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh’s physical stores. Amazon grocery subscription: Prime members and those with a registered EBT card who haven’t signed up yet can get three free months of Amazon’s new grocery subscription program.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. To round up the best Prime Day deals on credit cards, travel, subscriptions and more, I researched promotions exclusive to Prime members on Amazon’s website.

