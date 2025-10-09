Prime Big Deal Days 2025 has come and gone, but if you forgot to buy something during the Prime member-exclusive sale, you might be in luck. A handful of brands are still offering discounts across tech, beauty, kitchen, household essentials and more — however, these savings can end at any time, so if you see something you're interested in, don't wait another second.

Below, I rounded up the best October Prime Day deals still live. Each one I recommend is highly rated and 20% off or more, and most products are at their event-day price (their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel). That said, a few items currently cost slightly more than their event-day price ($5 maximum, and I noted which ones below). We still include them because they meet our other criteria, we think they're worth knowing about.

Best October Prime Day deals still live

“This chopper’s blades are incredibly sharp, it’s easy to clean and store and it saves me so much time while cooking,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. “I can prep ingredients in bulk, freeze them and never worry about my produce going to waste. There’s even an included cleaning brush so I can scrub all the parts without risking my fingers.” The chopper comes with four interchangeable blades (two dicers, a ribbon blade and a spiral blade).

“These exfoliating toner pads are an integral part of my skin care routine,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “They’re so soothing and my skin feels clearer and smoother since I started using them.” The pads are soaked in a serum made with BHAs, AHAs and botanical extracts, ingredients that shrink pore size, improve skin texture and reduce greasiness, according to the brand. They’re also dual-sided: the textured side gently exfoliates, then the smooth side hydrates and soothes.

I control all the lights in my home with my phone thanks to these smart bulbs, which fit in most high hats and lamps. Through the brand’s app, you can turn the lights on and off, put them on schedules, adjust their brightness, dim them and change their color. The bulbs also respond to voice commands through voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This set comes with two bulbs.

Get a new pair of oven mitts before you’re in the thick of Thanksgiving cooking or holiday baking. These machine-washable minis are made from heat-resistant cotton that protect your hand from temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. There’s clear silicone grips on the mitts to help you grip pots, pans and dishes, plus a hanging loop for storage.

These Apple AirPods 4 have active noise cancellation to drown out sounds, but you can also use them in transparency and adaptive audio modes to hear the world around you. The sweat-, dust- and water-resistant earbuds come with a compact charging case that gives you up to 20 to 30 hours of battery life, depending on what listening mode you use. They also have Siri built-in, so you can make calls, change the song or ask questions using voice commands.

Aquaphor is one of our go-to products to treat dry skin, chapped lips and minor cuts and burns, so many members of our team always keep it at home. This jar is filled with 14-ounces of the ointment, which is made from 41% petrolatum, an ingredient that protects skin while allowing for oxygen flow to promote healing, according to the brand.

Listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks through this mini Bluetooth speaker, which also has Amazon Alexa built-in. You can use voice commands to ask the virtual assistant questions, set timers and reminders, control compatible smart home devices and more. The device has volume control buttons, as well as a button to turn the microphone off.

I’ve been loyal to Orgain’s protein powder for years because it checks all my boxes: gluten-free, made with plant-based ingredients, flavorful (but not in an artificial way) and filling. It also gets easily incorporated into smoothies and shakes, making them creamy rather than gritty or chalky. One serving of the powder has 21 grams of protein, and each container comes with a scooper, taking the guesswork out of measurement. You can buy Orgain’s protein powder in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, iced coffee and horchata, many of which are on sale.

“As much as I love tending to my outdoor plot, the Aerogarden makes it almost effortless to grow plants from the comfort of my kitchen,” says NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris. “The lights and watering system are all automatic, so it’s really low-maintenance, and the refill monitor lets me know exactly when I need to add more water or plant food. I especially like using it for fresh herbs in my recipes.” The indoor garden lets you grow up to three plants at a time, and to help you get started, this model comes with pre-seeded pods and plant food.

Each of these gluten-free, low sugar Kind bars has 20 grams of protein, helping keep you full on-the-go. You can enjoy them at home, put them in your car, throw them in your gym bag or keep a box at your office. The granola bars come in a pack of 12 and have a crispy chocolate peanut butter flavor.

Loops’ reusable ear plugs help reduce noise in loud environments, which can make sleeping, traveling and focusing easier, as well as concerts more enjoyable. They’re made from soft silicone so they feel comfortable in your ears, and you can customize their fit — they come with interchangeable ear tips in four sizes. You also get a storage case for safe keeping.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream has a lightweight formula that absorbs into skin quickly, so doesn’t leave behind a greasy or oily residue. The body cream is made with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that hydrates and nourishes skin while helping to maintain an appropriate moisture balance, according to the brand. The alcohol-free formula is safe for sensitive skin, and it comes in a pack of two.

I often joke that I keep more Poppi than food in my refrigerator (but it's honestly true). It's my favorite refreshing, bubbly beverage, and you can't go wrong with any of the flavors in this 12-can variety pack. I highly recommend stocking up while Poppi is on sale so you can enjoy the drink now and serve it to guests around the holidays.

Best October Prime Day sales still live

Here are the best Prime Big Deal Days sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best October Prime Day deals still live

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. Each product I recommend is 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. Since Prime Big Deal Days is over, I included products that are still at their event-day price (lowest price in three months or lowest price ever, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel) or slightly more, but still a good deal (no more than $5 over their event-day price).

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered Amazon Prime Day for over five years. I’ve written about the history of the sale, broken down what’s included in a Prime membership and explained what to buy versus skip. I’ve also appeared in Prime Day-related NBC News NOW and TODAY broadcast segments. Prior to Prime Big Deal Days, I previewed a list of deals from Amazon and sorted through them to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

