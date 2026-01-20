Whether you’re getting ready for the big game or just looking to replace an old screen, now is a great time to find deals on new TVs. Brands are getting ready to release new models later in the year, and they know many people are looking to shop before their game-day watch party. If you’re looking for a big, easy-to-use TV that’s a good value, the Roku Plus Series TVs (2025) is worth considering, and it’s at its lowest price ever right now. Plus I found deals on other popular TVs, which I list below.

Roku is a popular streaming device, but it started making its own TVs (with built-in Roku software) in 2023. The Plus Series is the brand’s mid-range model, hitting a good balance of features and price. It has a 4K resolution QLED mini-LED screen, meaning it’s very bright and has good contrast compared to cheaper, older models. If you’re looking for a smaller TV, the Roku Plus Series 55 in. TV (2025) is also matching its lowest price ever.

Other notable TV deals

This more premium Roku TV — and its 55-inch version — are also matching their lowest price ever right now. It has a faster screen that’s a much better fit for gaming than the Roku Plus Series TV, with faster HDMI connectivity to match. It has a newer version of Roku’s software built-in, too, plus extra features like TV remote-finder function.

While it might not look discounted on Amazon, this Sony TV is matching its lowest price ever right now. It’s an excellent, fast OLED TV, with rich color accuracy and contrast and better built-in audio than many competitors. OLED TVs in particular are great for watch parties, because their visuals look good even when you are not looking at them head-on.

This is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and is steeply discounted right now. Like the Sony Bravia, the LG C5 has striking color and great viewing angles, making it well suited for watch parties. It’s also got a fast screen and ample ports for connecting things like a soundbar or a gaming console.

The 55-inch version of this flagship TV is back at its lowest price ever. It’s the successor to the Bravia 8, and has a brighter, more colorful screen, better built-in speakers and more advanced processing power.

