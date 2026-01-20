If you’re spending a lot of time indoors this winter — when you aren’t shoveling snow or clearing your driveway with a snow blower — you might be getting cabin fever. If that’s the case for you, then consider using your time in the warmth to start making travel plans and shop Samsonite’s winter sale, which has tons of suitcases of all sizes on sale for more than 40% off. You can save on durable carry-on suitcases, checked options, duffels and more during the sale. Plus, you’ll also get an extra 15% off at checkout with the promo code EXTRA15. Below, I rounded up some of the best deals from the sale.

The best deals from Samsonite’s winter sale

4-star average rating from 115 reviews at Samsonite

This suitcase set includes a carry-on and medium-sized spinner. Available in three colors, these suitcases have scratch-resistant shells, wheels that spin 360 degrees and side handles. The medium suitcase also has a TSA-approved lock, according to the brand; its main compartment has adjustable compression straps and a pocket at the top. The carry-on measures 21.75 x 13.75 x 9.75 inches and weighs 7 pounds, and the medium suitcase measures 26.75 x 17.5 x 11.5 inches and weighs around 9 pounds.

4.7-star average rating from 6,527 reviews at Samsonite

This large suitcase is available in five shades and weighs around 10 pounds. It measures 30 x 20.5 x 12.8 inches and has a TSA-approved lock, a USB port, polypropylene exterior and a molded handle with adjustable heights for comfort. It can also expand up to 1.5 inches, according to the brand. The inside has a compress divider panel to help you fit all of your items, as well as multiple pockets for toiletries and more.

4.4-star average rating from 3,261 reviews at Samsonite

This carry-on suitcase comes from Samsonite’s popular Freeform collection. It’s 23 x 15 x 10 inches and weighs 6.5 pounds. It has a side handle, TSA-approved lock and double wheels, and can expand up to 1 inch. The inside has adjustable compress straps and a pocket compartment for toiletries and other small personal items.

More deals from Samsonite’s winter sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written deals on several brands and retailers, including Samsonite, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s and more.

