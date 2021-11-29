Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This Cyber Monday, we’re seeing prices drop to their lowest on some of our favorite products — among them is the Select reader favorite Sennheiser HD 450SE Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone. It’s now down to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday on Amazon and is one of the best Cyber Monday deals available. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

The Bluetooth 5.0-enabled Sennheiser HD 450SE is available in black or white and has a Virtual Assistant button for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant as well as a built-in microphone. The foldable over ear headphones also come with a protective carrying pouch and works with the Sennheiser app for selectable sound modes and tailored sound experiences. This Sennheiser wireless headphone set has Alexa built in as well as active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life and USB-C fast charging, says Sennheiser.

