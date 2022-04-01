Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

April showers bring Sephora’s Spring Savings Event — the annual sale is running through April 11, offering shoppers discounts on thousands of products. The sale is open to Sephora Beauty Insiders, the retailer’s free rewards program that has three tiers: Rogue, VIB and Insider. Your tier status determines the discount percentage and dates that you can access the sale:

The Rogue tier can access the sale starting today with a 20 percent off discount. The VIB tier gains access to the sale on April 5 with a 15 percent discount. The Insider tier gains access to the sale on April 7 with a 10 percent discount.

All Beauty Insider members also get up to 30 percent off Sephora collection products starting today — no code needed. To access the Beauty Insider sale, use code SAVESPRING at checkout and make sure you’re logged into your Sephora account.

Sephora Spring Savings Event deals to consider

We’ve highlighted these products because they are Select reader (and staff member) favorites — most of them have been recommended to us by experts and we recommend buying them even without Sephora’s discount. The products below are all marked at the Rogue tier’s 20-percent discount level, and available at Sephora at the lowest price across retailers.

The Dyson Corrale is a Select writer favorite and an expert-recommended cordless hair straightener. Dyson says the Corrale’s flexing copper plates creates even tension on your hair, which helps prevent heat damage. Users get up to 30 minutes of straightening time after a 70-minute charge, according to the brand. Other Dyson favorite hairstyling products like the Airwrap and Supersonic are also on sale during Sephora’s Spring Savings Event, though they are currently out of stock.

When Select’s Rebecca Rodriguez first started using the Foreo Luna 3, she noticed a “discernable and delightful difference” in the appearance of her skin. The smart massaging and cleansing brush is offered in three different bristles for sensitive, normal and combination skin, as well as a model targeted for men. The device connects to the Foreo app, which offers a series of guided massage treatments.

This flat iron offers nine heat settings so users can adjust to their preferred settings. The brand says it can be used on a wide variety of hair types from fine to thick and straight to coily. This expert-recommended pick automatically shuts off after one hour and is designed to be insulated for a more comfortable styling experience, according to the brand.

This alcohol-free serum from Peace Out is on sale for the first time, as it is a newly released product. According to Peace Out, the serum’s formula features 10 percent AHAs to shed dead skin cells and 2.5 percent tranexamic acid to handle dark spots. Peace Out says it works on normal, oily, sensitive and combination skin types.

According to Brogiero, the charcoal in this scalp scrub is used to draw out impurities that clog hair follicles and the coconut oil moisturizes the scalp to prevent flakiness. The scrub is designed for use on fine to thick hair and straight to coily hair types, according to the brand. Experts previously recommended this as one of the best scalp scrubs.

This Olaplex product is one our favorites for bleached hair care and it’s one that Select editor Morgan Greenwald personally uses and loves. This pre-shampoo treatment works to reduce breakage and split ends, according to Olaplex, and it’s meant to be applied to damp hair and left in for at least 10 minutes.

This sunscreen oil is writer Michelle Rostamian’s favorite SPF product for her dry skin. The product, though designed for dry skin, can be used on normal and combination skin types as well, according to the brand. Supergoop! says the formula features hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration and ceramides to help bolster the skin barrier and retain moisture.

This moisturizer’s formula includes hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, Japanese purple rice and botanical extracts to help restore moisture and give skin a dewy look, according to Tatcha. It’s an expert-recommended pick both for dry skin care and for hyaluronic acid creams. Tatcha recommends the product for those with combination skin types.

This spray sunscreen, one of our favorites, offers SPF 70 protection and is made to work with dry, normal and combination skin types, as well as skin with fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. It has a light peach scent and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, Coola says.

